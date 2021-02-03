Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | February 3, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 25

Medical, Holt Drive

Medical, Smith Ridge Road

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Medical, Mills Terrace

Medical, Bryant Place

Medical, W. Tucks Chapel Road

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 2425 George Miller Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire Department, 8707 Wild Cherry Dr.

Medical, Scenic Drive

Medical, W. High Meadows Drive

Saturday, Jan. 30

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, Elzey's Road

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT