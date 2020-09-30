Local businesses and non-profits have been hit hard during the pandemic, and the library is no exception. We want to support our local businesses while also raising money to continue to provide excellent services at our library.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, shop one of the business listed below and 10% of your money will come back to the Pea Ridge Library.

Participating Business:

• 211 Coffee (at Bentonville Farmer's Market!)

• Spud Doctors (on-site in our parking lot!)

• Swamp Kitchen (in Bentonville)

• Broken Window Boutique (in Pea Ridge)

• Cannonball Cafe (in Pea Ridge)

If you have any questions, or your business would like to participate, contact Ashdon at [email protected]

Happy October!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.