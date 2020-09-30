Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop local; support library Today at 6:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ashdon Wilson, library clerk Pea Ridge Community Library

Local businesses and non-profits have been hit hard during the pandemic, and the library is no exception. We want to support our local businesses while also raising money to continue to provide excellent services at our library.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, shop one of the business listed below and 10% of your money will come back to the Pea Ridge Library.

Participating Business:

• 211 Coffee (at Bentonville Farmer's Market!)

• Spud Doctors (on-site in our parking lot!)

• Swamp Kitchen (in Bentonville)

• Broken Window Boutique (in Pea Ridge)

• Cannonball Cafe (in Pea Ridge)

If you have any questions, or your business would like to participate, contact Ashdon at [email protected]

Happy October!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

More News

Library hours

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Curbside pickup: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org

Email: [email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT