GATEWAY -- The Gateway Planning Commission/Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, to hear those who wish to speak regarding adoption of a new zoning code and map. Three copies of a document titled "Town of Gateway Zoning Code 2020" and a zoning map are available for public inspection and review at Town Hall during business hours. The Town Council will consider adoption of the code on or after Oct. 13, 2020.
Town Hall is located at 19812 U.S. Hwy. 62, Gateway, Ark.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.