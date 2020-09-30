GATEWAY -- The Gateway Planning Commission/Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, to hear those who wish to speak regarding adoption of a new zoning code and map. Three copies of a document titled "Town of Gateway Zoning Code 2020" and a zoning map are available for public inspection and review at Town Hall during business hours. The Town Council will consider adoption of the code on or after Oct. 13, 2020.

Town Hall is located at 19812 U.S. Hwy. 62, Gateway, Ark.