In this modern world that lauds celebrities, movie stars, sports figures and politicians, it can feel that a normal life outside of the spotlight is not as valuable.

Truly, a "normal" life of faithfulness, responsibility, kindness, generosity may wield more influence than lives in the spotlight.

John B. Easley (and his life-long love, companion, wife June) exemplified the quiet, faithful, responsible, even almost invisible, man who is the very fabric of American society and what made America great. His dedication to duty, to his family, to his neighbors and customers helped build this community.

"John Easley was one of the best kind of people you could possibly pick to be a director of a small bank in a small town," said Carl Baggett, president and chief executive officer of the bank in Pea Ridge from 1972-1975. Baggett, who was also a friend of Easley's, said Easley's character and business acumen made him a perfect fit for his role at the bank.

In 21st century America, too oft it's the big, the noticeable things that garner attention -- big cities, big incomes. Public notoriety, media attention are focused on stars. Often they are a "flash in the pan" -- a thing or person whose sudden but brief success is not repeated or repeatable. Easley carried the baton of faithfulness for more decades than many of our readers have been alive.

Born on Christmas day in 1932, John was oft remembered by his elder sister, Louise Beard, as her Christmas baby doll. She would often tell the story that her parents sent the four Easley children up to their grandparent's home on the hill and promised a baby doll for Christmas. Upon returning home, they found the new baby brother.

John Easley was a gift to his family. But more than that, he was a gift to the community, the very fabric of the small Ozark community that emanates from Pea Ridge.

Over the past two decades, Pea Ridge has grown tremendously with new people moving in. They don't know the history of the town or its people. And, that's OK. For many decades, Pea Ridge was growing organically simply by family reproduction. It was a farming community with businesses that supported the local community and wider farming community. Now, it's growing from without.

Each area resident benefits from the legacy that John B. Easley wove into this community from his life, his business, his service in the bank. Again and again, people recall his being the first person to give them credit to get them started.

Thank you, John Easley, on a life well lived and a legacy for Pea Ridge.

•••

