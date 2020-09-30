Sign in
Plats come before city by Annette Beard | Today at 3:05 p.m.

Two rezoning requests, two final plats and two preliminary plats are on the agenda for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission which is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the two rezone requests at which time anyone from the public may comment on the rezone request. The requests are:

• Rezone from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential), 1.32 acres, 1403 S. Curtis Ave., by Timothy & Amber Marta; and

• Rezone C-3 (commercial) to C-1, 111 Lindsay St., by Dan Judd.

Engineers for developers will present the final plats for Elkhorn Ridge Phase 4 and Fox Spur Phase 2. Preliminary plats for both PRBD mixed-use subdivision and Marilyn's Orchard will be presented.

The meeting is open to the public.

