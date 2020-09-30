Monday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, baked beans, diced peaches, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, craisins, biscuit, milk
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, seasoned corn, celery sticks w/ ranch, diced pear, milk
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• All students under 18 — Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• All children 18 and under — Free
• Adults^$3.75