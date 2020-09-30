Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus Today at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Mandarin chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, baked beans, diced peaches, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, craisins, biscuit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, seasoned corn, celery sticks w/ ranch, diced pear, milk

Friday, Oct. 9

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• All students under 18 — Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• All children 18 and under — Free

• Adults^$3.75

