Pea Ridge Police Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

8:46 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment in her name.

Monday, Sept. 21

12:16 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew Bernard Riche, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with two counts possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving left of center; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and a warrant out of Benton County.

10:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to residence on Taylor Lane in reference to an unattended death.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

11:30 a.m. Police received a report from an employee of the school involving financial identity fraud involving someone fraudulently filing unemployment benefits in her name.

3:30 p.m. Police were notified that a military sexual response coordinator wanted to talk about an incident involving military personnel and a resident of Pea Ridge. As a result of the investigation, it was determined there would be no charges.

7:58 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael W. Dixon, 52, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; open container and no tag light.

Friday, Sept. 25

9:46 a.m. A resident of Richards Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone fraudulently filing unemployment benefits in his name.

