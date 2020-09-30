Don't just vote for a president, vote for Supreme Court justices.

Last election, I wrote about the irreconcilable differences between the competing political parties. But for this election, I am writing to say that we will not be voting just for a president, but for which candidate will nominate two or more Supreme Court Justices who can "Fundamentally Transform America" without the "Consent of the people!"

Our Declaration of Independence declares, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed... And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."

There are still irreconcilable differences between the parties. If we are to remain a free people, we must elect a president who will appoint justices who will not overrule the will of the people or our Constitution.

One side wants justices who will, "Defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

The other side wants "Judicial reinterpretation by judicial activists" i.e.: defund the police, protect rioters and charge citizens who defend their property; no 2nd Amendment rights; reinterpret marriage, family, and sex; end the use of oil and coal energy; replace sovereignty with open borders; replace Capitalism with Socialism; prohibit religious free speech and assembly; and unrestricted abortion.

We will be choosing between a president who will appoint justices who believe that human rights are; "Endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Or we vote for a president who will appoint justices who become appointed for life, unelected super legislators who make laws without Congressional consent, who hold that: there are no absolute truths; the Constitution is evolving; and that rights can be given or taken away by governments!

Remember that even state and local candidates are expected to uphold their political parties' platform. Vote carefully!

Allen Merritt

Rogers, Ark.