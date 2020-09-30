Tuesday, Sept. 22
vs. Berryville
Jr. High (L)^19-25, 25-22, 7-15
• Kasey Goldberg^4 kills
• Leah Telgeimeir^3 aces
• Teagan Swift^3 aces
JV (L)^15-25, 25-21, 16-18
• McKyah Lipscomb^4 kills
• Meghan Gaston^4 kills
V (L)^20-25, 22-25, 27-29
• Josey Goldberg^12 kills
• Sydney Spears^4 kills
• Lauren Wright^4 kills
Thursday, Sept. 24
vs. Huntsville
Jr. High (W)^25-6, 25-9
• Teagan Swift^9 kills
• Hailee Willey^4 kills
JV (W)
• Maddie Peterson^4 kills, 4 aces
• Kyleigh Pruitt^5 aces
• Addi Power^4 aces
V (W)^25-15, 25-18, 25-9
• Josey Goldberg^14 kills, 4 aces
• Lauren Wright^3 aces, 3 kills
