Tony Townsend, city employee, checks in residents Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, on the last day of the annual fall cleanup.

The Street Department crew did exceptionally well on the city cleanup, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, who said the employees put in 390 man hours. He said 384 residents participated and 28 dumpsters were filled.

"This year we didn't do a spring one" because of covid-19, See said. He said the participation was similar to last year's fall cleanup which also used 28 dumpsters.

"Cards, the hauler, did a phenomenal job!

"They were there every day and pulled the dumpsters all day, every day and kept us empty," See said. "That was good."

He said the city has used Cards the past three years and they designated a driver to the city cleanup at See's request.

"I have a lot of appreciation for all of our employees! They all stepped up to the plate and filled in. Everybody did what needed to be done," See said. "Dustin Phy showed good leadership -- he kind of took it over this year. We let him take the reins. And, we've got Monte Keene who is well educated and knowledgeable about equipment."

"The community was great!" See said.

Someone from the community provided food, breakfast, lunch and even evening snacks. "We definitely didn't starve.

"Right now is the time to be thankful, to be a good neighbor and I think our community is just that!"

"It was a really, really good clean up!" See said. "I'm just glad people utilized this event to help keep Pea Ridge beautiful."

Street Department employee Dustin Phy manned the mini-excavator putting a couch into the dumpster Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, the last day of the fall cleanup.