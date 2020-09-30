Miss Pea Ridge 2019 Lilian Peters with first runner-up and Miss Congeniality Zaelea Harris and Miss Pea Ridge 2020 Kailey King Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Miss Pea Ridge 202o Kailey King was flanked by Miss Pea Ridge 2019 Lilian Peters, left, and first runner-up and Miss Congeniality Zaelea Harris Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Judges were Aurelia Cole, Lowell; Stephanie Parrish, Gravette; and Steven Byram, Centerton. The 71st annual pageant was canceled this summer due to covid-19 and the private ceremony was held Saturday, Sept. 26, for the seniors by Beta Alpha.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Contestants for the 2020 Miss Pea Ridge pageant Kailey King and Zaelea Harris prepared for interviews Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.