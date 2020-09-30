Police Officer Nicholas Green has been in law enforcement for four years and on the Pea Ridge Police Department for two weeks.

"The citizens in the community" is what he likes best about serving here. "In the short time I've been with the department, I have felt so much love and respect from our town's people."

As to the best thing that has happen to him serving in law enforcement? "This is a hard question to answer. I'd have to say the feeling I get when I know I've changed someone's life after they come back and thank me."

Green said: "I was born and raised in Springdale, Ark. I graduated from Springdale High school in 2012. I moved to Benton County when I turned 21, the day of my 22nd birthday I was offered a full-time position within a police department and never looked back. Being a police officer had always been my goal and dream."

"To the citizens of Pea Ridge and anyone passing through, I want you to all know that each day I strive to provide the best service to you all and if you ever need anything we're only a phone call away."