The boys from the Ridge will open conference play at home this Friday as they play host to Morrilton's Devil Dogs.

A 14-year member of the 5A West, the 'Dogs have made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, and eight of the past 10. Morrilton made the 5A state semifinals in 2019, losing only to eventual state champion Pulaski.

The three top athletes to watch for this Friday are quarterback Tucker Granberry, tailback Jackson Moll, and receiver Reggie Toney. Granberry is a first time starter as a senior but has been very accurate so far in 2020. Moll, a senior who is averaging well over 100 yards per game, was having a great season in 2019 before breaking a wrist in game 5. Toney, also a senior, had nearly 1,000 yards as a receiver in 2019 and was an all-conference selection.

The component that gives Morrilton its biggest edge is its huge size advantage in both the offensive and defensive lines. Averaging over 6 feet and more than 280 pounds, the Devil Dog linesmen will present a challenge.

Jeff Williams' Hawks, though losing many key players to injuries, have kept improving nonetheless, leading to their upset win over Alma last week. Quarterback Zak Withrow has honed his accuracy, making several difficult throws in the comeback win over the Airedales. Along with his ability to run, Withrow is a dual threat. With star receiver Trevor Blair getting lots of attention from opposing defences like Alma's, the Hawks got receptions from three other athletes (Kayden Raines, Marcus Nobles and Will Anderson) which will help keep the other teams honest.

Running back Joe Adams scored multiple touchdowns last week with Carlos Martinez showing some speed through the hole last week.

The defense was able to adapt and adjust last week, and while they had a problem containing fleet tailback Logan Chronister, the Hawks line and secondary shut down everything else, making Alma depend solely on a single player, a tactic that usually leads to a loss.

A win at home this Friday will be huge. The Hawks drew three of the four 2019 playoff teams in their first three games (Alma, Morrilton and Vilonia) so we will have some degree of knowledge by the time we travel to Greenbrier on Oct. 16, just how good the Blackhawks could become this season.

Covid-19 affects sports in 2020-2021

Thirteen games were canceled last week due to virus outbreaks in football schools. Games at Fayetteville, Little Rock Southwest, El Dorado, Magnolia, Blytheville, Crossett, Dardanelle, DeWitt, Nashville, Centerpoint, Drew Central, Hackett and Prescott were canceled.

I'm not sure how these cancelations will affect the playoff qualification and seeding process, but I just hope there will be playoffs.

I was not aware of this until recently but there will be no regular season basketball tournaments this season in Arkansas. Teams will only be allowed to play single games with seating restrictions in effect. It is good the Pea Ridge arena will be online soon as it will have many more seats that the old one.

5A West football

Standings

Pea Ridge^1-0 Harrison^1-0 Morrilton^1-0 Vilonia^1-0 Clarksville^0-1 Alma^0-1 Greenbrier^0-1 Farmington^0-0

The first week of conference play saw seven of the eight teams of the 5A West in action, with Farmington sidelined due to covid-19 problems. Neighbor Fayetteville sat out Friday's action as well in the 7A West.

Pea Ridge joined two other teams in battling for opening day victories. Vilonia edged Clarksville 42-35, in overtime. Clarksville took a 28-20 halftime lead, but Vilonia rallied to jump ahead 35-28 after three quarters. Clarksville tied it up early in the fourth but the game ended tied with Vilonia winning in OT.

Morrilton ran over Greenbrier 33-14 in the other league tilt with Harrison getting a hurried replacement game with Ozark after Farmington could not play Harrison with Ozark losing their game with Dardanelle. Harrison won over their non league opponent Ozark 33-6.

This week: Two of the 1-0 teams will hook it up when Morrilton invades the Ridge this Friday. Vilonia (1-0) is scheduled to play Farmington this Friday but with the cancelation last Friday, that game may not be played. A pair of 0-1 teams will hope to break into the win column when Clarksville invades Greenbrier. Clarksville very nearly upset Vilonia with Greenbrier no match for Morrilton, so Clarksville may well be the favored team

MaxPreps/CBS State 5A

Football poll

The rankings were very fluid this week with only four schools retaining their previous rank, including the state's leader in Pulaski Academy and the state's lowest in DeQueen.

The team with the greatest rise in the rankings was Pea Ridge which vaulted up four spots, from 26th to 22nd. The two teams with the second best advance in the rankings were Harrison and Morrilton who were ranked fourth and 16th, respectively.

Pulaski^4-0^NC Little Rock Christian^3-1^+1 Maumelle^2-2^-1 Harrison^3-1^+3 Wynne^4-0^-1 Watson Chapel^2-1^-1 Magnolia^3-1^-1 Hot Springs Lakeside^3-1^+2 Vilonia^3-1^-1 Green County Tech^3-1^+2 Camden^2-2^-2 White Hall^3-1^-1 Texarkana^2-0^+1 Valley View^3-1^-1 Batesville^2-2^+1 Morrilton^2-2^+3 Farmington^2-1^-2 Hot Springs^1-2^-1 Clarksville^1-2^-1 Greenbrier ^1-3^NC Brookland^1-3^+2 Pea Ridge^1-3^+4 Nettleton^1-3^-1 Jacksonville^1-3^NC Forrest City^1-2^-4 Alma^1-3^-1 Hope^1-3^+1 Beebe^1-3^+2 Little Rock Hall^1-3^-2 Paragould^0-4^-1 DeQueen^0-4^NC

4A Northwest volleyball

Standings

​1. Shiloh^10-0

Harrison^8-2 Pea Ridge^5-3 Farmington^5-3 Berryville^3-3 Prairie Grove^4-5 Gravette^0-6 Gentry^0-6 Huntsville^0-6

CBS 4A State poll

Volleyball

Mena^8-0^+2 Morrilton^2-0^-1 Valley View^10-0^-1 Shiloh^12-0^+1 Fountain Lake^6-2^-1 Brookland^10-1^NC Batesville Southside^8-1^NC Bauxite^3-1^NC Harrison^9-3^NC Lonoke^4-2^+3 Pea Ridge^6-5^NC Berryville^4-4^+5 Arkadelphia^2-3^-1 Jonesboro Westside^1-3^-4 Wynne^2-4^+5 Highland^5-5^-2 Camden^3-4^+1 Farmington^5-5^-3 Pottsville^1-2^-3 Pulaski^0-2^NR Prairie Grove^6-6^+1 Pocahontas^1-5^-1 Magnolia^0-3^+3 Trumann^0-5^-1 Forrest City^0-3^NC Blytheville^0-3^+1 Little Rock Robinson^1-3^+1 Heber Springs^0-3^+1 Ozark^0-4^-2 Gentry^0-8^+2 Huntsville^0-7^NC Gravette^0-7^-2 Clarksville^0-2^NC

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]