Eight young ladies will represent the senior class for Blackhawk Homecoming 2020. They are Emily Beck, Ravin Cawthon, Aidan Dayberry, Gracie Easterling, Zaelea Harris, Olivia Grace McCracken, Harmony Reynolds and Blakelee Winn.

Miss Emily Beck, 18, is the daughter of Jason Dyson and Jessica Ward and granddaughter of Kathy Ward, Ronnie Ward and Clay Morgan.

In Pea Ridge schools for seven years, she is involved in DECA, softball, golf and the National Honor Society. She enjoys baking/ cooking and shopping. She has three dogs and a cat. Her favorite music is Christmas music and her favorite book is "The Hunger Games." She plans to attend college.

She will be escorted by Brenden Power.

Miss Ravin Cawthon, 17, is the daughter of Adam and Mindy Cawthon and granddaughter of Terry and Linda Mudd and Leona and Terry Garner.

In Pea Ridge schools since her kindergarten year, she is involved in DECA, basketball, softball and the National Honor Society. She enjoys sleeping, shopping and hanging with friends and family. She has two dogs, Banjo and Remi, and a cat, Raegan. Her favorite music is by Harry Styles and One Direction. Her favorite books are "The Hunger Game" series. She plans to attend college.

She will be escorted by Michael Ericson.

Miss Aiden Dayberry, 17, is the daughter of Chris and Holly Dayberry.

In Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten, she is involved in basketball, softball, Student Council and the National Honor Society. She enjoys watching Netflix, playing softball and anything outside. She has one dog, Oscar. Her favorite music is by Taylor Swift and Luke Combs. Her favorite book is "Seven Ways We Lie." She plans to attend college and play softball.

She will be escorted by Marcus Nobles.

Miss Gracie Easterling, 17, is the daughter of Joel and Cindy Easterling and granddaughter of Inetha Easterling and Brenda Mask.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten, she is involved in DECA, volleyball, softball and the National Honor Society. She enjoys spending time with friends and family. She has two dogs and too many cats to count. Her favorite music is country and contemporary R&B. Her favorite book is "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks. She plans to study at the University of Arkansas and major in digital marketing.

She will be escorted by Cole Travis.

Miss Zaelea Harris, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Ginnaya Harris and granddaughter of Roy and Kathy Henson.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since pre-kindergarten. She is involved in FFA, Springdale Rodeo of the Ozark Rounders and volleyball. She enjoys shopping, hunting, fishing, taking pictures and riding her horse. She has three dogs and two horses. Her favorite music is country music. Her favorite book is "Gone With the Wind." She plans to go to college and become an equine therapist.

She will be escorted by Jake Ingram.

Miss Olivia Grace McCracken, 17, is the daughter of Tandi McCracken and granddaughter of Marc and Tammy McCracken.

In Pea Ridge schools for the past six years, she is involved in DECA, volleyball, track and the National Honor Society. She enjoys shopping, running and reading. She has three dogs and one cat. Her favorite music is rap and pop. Her favorite book is "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austin. She plans to go to college, major in marketing and finance and earn her realtor's license.

She will be escorted by Carlos Martinez.

Miss Harmony Reynolds, 17, is the daughter of Chris and Melodie Reynolds and granddaughter of Dale and Debra Reynolds and Billy Christian.

In Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten, she is involved in cross country and track, the National Honor Society and is a Pea Ridge High School ambassador. She enjoys swimming, hiking, hanging out with friends. She has two cats. Her favorite music is pop and R&B. Her favorite books are the "Beautiful Creatures" series. She plans to attend a university and major in education.

She will be escorted by Colin Stewart.

Miss Blakelee Winn, 17, is the daughter of Richie and Renee Winn.

In Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten, she is involved in basketball, softball, track and the National Honor Society. She enjoys sleeping, shopping and watching Netflix. She has one dog, Oakley. Her favorite music is by Taylor Swift. Her favorite book is "The Hunger Games." She plans to attend college.

She will be escorted by Cole Brown.

