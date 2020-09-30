Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blackhawk football juniors by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption No. 2^Joe Adams^DB/RB^Jr.

No. 2^Joe Adams^DB/RB

No. 11^Will Anderson^WR

No. 8^Trevor Blair^WR

No. 83^Justin Blount^DL

No. 9^Ashton Burt^LB

No. 40^Orlando Hernandez^TE

No. 55^Patrick Herren^OL^Jr.

No. 16^Caleb Neil^DB

No. 21^J.T. Roses^LB^Jr.

photo
No. 11^Will Anderson^WR^Jr.
photo
No. 8^Trevor Blair^WR^Jr.
photo
No. 83^Justin Blount^DL^Jr.
photo
No. 9^Ashton Burt^LB^Jr.
photo
No. 40^Orlando Hernandez^TE^Jr.
photo
No. 55^Patrick Herren^OL^Jr.
photo
No. 16^Caleb Neil^DB^Jr.
photo
No. 21^J.T. Roses^LB^Jr.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT