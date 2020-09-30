ALMA -- Celebrating their first game as a member of the 5A West Conference, Jeff Williams' Blackhawks pulled off an upset on the road, defeating Alma with a fourth quarter come from behind victory 35-28.

Demonstrating the grit that helped them come within a hair of an upset victory in their previous game, the Blackhawks faced down the Airedales who looked almost certain to go up 14 points early in the fourth with an Alma drive to the Hawk 5. Instead, Pea Ridge pounced on a loose ball at the 6, subsequently driving 94 yards in 11 plays to tie the score, then drove 56 yards in six plays three minutes later to score the winning points.

Steadily improving quarterback Zak Withrow had a productive evening, passing for 178 yards and a touchdown, while picking up 51 yards on the ground. Junior Joe Adams, who spent much of his playing time as a linebacker, did get in some rushing opportunities, scoring four of the five Blackhawk touchdowns while picking up 78 yards in the process. Junior Trevor Blair had another banner evening as a receiver, racking up 160 yards.

Alma drew first blood, scoring early in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. The lead did not hold up as a drive down the field culminated for Pea Ridge when Withrow found Blair in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard scoring pass. Heavily defended, Blair made a sensational catch on the edge of the end zone, getting both feet in before going out of bounds. Senior Collin Stewart's first of five successful PAT kicks knotted the contest at 7-7 with 3:47 left in the quarter.

Both teams would score again before the end of the quarter with Alma's big run back of the Pea Ridge kickoff giving them possession at the Hawk 38. Quarterback Connor Stacey ran the ball to the Hawk 25 where Logan Chronister ran it in two plays later to put Alma back on top 14-7 with 3:15 left. This was the first of three touchdowns for the senior tailback who racked up 281 yards rushing, setting a new school record in a school known for a history of proficient running backs.

The Hawks were undaunted, setting sail on an eight-play, 65-yard drive that re-tied the school at 14-14. Withrow's 8-yard pass to Blair then a 4-yarder to senior Marcus Nobles gave them a first down near mid-field. Senior Carlos Martinez took it to the 50 on a 3-yard dash, which was followed up by a 19-yard bullet from Withrow to Blair for a first down on the Alma 31. Two plays later, the Hawks were facing a third and 4 on the Alma 25 when Withrow rolled out left, tucked the ball in and very nearly scored, rambling to the 1-yard line before being pushed out of bounds. Adams ran around the left side untouched for the score. Stewart's kick tied the score 14-14 with 3 seconds left in the first.

Alma started the second quarter on their own 27, and six runs by Chronister and a pair by Stacey pushed the Airedales down to the Hawk 40-yard line. Alma completed one of its five successful passes with Stacey threading one to Brayden Allen that netted 30 yards to the Hawk 10. Chronister bashed the line for three successive rushes to cover the yardage to the end zone and retake the lead for Alma. The kick was good at the 7:19 mark and the hosts led 21-14.

The Blackhawks had answered the previous two Alma touchdowns, and they did it a third time, rolling 69 yards in six plays. Withrow ran twice for 18 total yards to the Hawk 49. After a 2-yard loss, senior Withrow launched a pass down field to the fleet Blair who attracted a defensive player who grabbed him before the pass arrived to draw a pass interference penalty, setting the Hawks up at the Alma 42. After another penalty, Withrow got off another pass to Blair who got enough separation to gather in the 30-yard pass that moved the ball to the Alma 8. Withrow bulled his way to the 3 on first down with Adams dashing to pay dirt on the next play. With less than 4 minutes left in the half, the score was tied 21-21.

Chronister ran twice for 20 net yards to get Alma to their own 44 and threaten Pea Ridge with another score. The Airedales went to the air and had a man open deep in Blackhawk territory but Nobles tracked down the pass and cut through the passing lane to take down the ball and return it to the Alma 45.

Poor officiating put the Hawks into a hole when Withrow ran out of the pocket and threw the ball out of bounds when there was no one open, a legal play. An official thought otherwise, assessing a 10-yard penalty on the Hawks and loss of down. Another 5-yard penalty offset 5- and 7-yard runs by Withrow and Martinez, forcing the Hawks to punt. Blair's near perfect punt rolled dead on the Alma 1-yard line, with the hosts eventually electing to let the clock run out into intermission.

Alma had the ball to start the third quarter, and they decided to rest their heavily used running back but the 'Dales could make no headway as they were forced to punt facing a fourth and 7. The Hawks used three runs by Martinez to move 14 yards into Alma territory. A Hawk punt gave the ball back to Alma on their 16. Chronister came back in for the 'Dales and rushed three times for 48 yards and a first down on the Hawk 36. Stacey then ran for 14 to the Hawk 22. A couple of penalties pushed Alma back but three runs by Chronister gave the home standers their fourth lead, 28-21. The PAT was good with 4:20 left in the third quarter.

It looked like the Hawks would tie it up quickly again with Martinez running for 12 yards, Adams for 5 and Withrow running an option that netted 20 yards, with 15 yards tacked on when an Airedale committed a personal foul. However, two rushes netted -1, and a third down pass was off the mark. A 37-yard field goal just missed with Alma getting the ball back on the 20.

The heavily used Chronister became the show for Alma, taking seven straight handoffs to dash 75 total yards. However, Chronister's 30th carry wound up on the ground after a fumble and the Blackhawks covered, just into the fourth quarter. Instead of Alma getting up 35-21, the miscue gave the Hawks a chance to get new life and tie the score. And they did.

Another Withrow to Nobles pass netted 4 yards with a penalty and 4-yard run by Adams placing the Hawks first and 10 on their own 19. A pass to junior Will Anderson gave the Hawks another 10 yards and a first down on 29. Withrow found Nobles again, gaining 11 yards to the 40, followed by a Withrow 19-yard jaunt to the mid-field stripe. Adams slashed through for 11 yards to Alma territory then Withrow located an open Kayden Raines, sophomore, who hauled in the ensuing pass for 35 yards to the Alma 4-yard line. Adams ran it in on the next play and with Stewart's accurate kick, the score was tied for the fourth time, at 28-28 with 7:05 left in the game.

After a good kickoff run back, Alma called on Chronister again, and he produced runs of 5 and 6 to go with an 8-yarder by Stacey to get into Pea Ridge territory at the 45. Adams then blew up the drive by dropping Chronister for a 3-yard loss back to the 49. An incomplete pass placed the 'Dales in a fourth and 8 situation with the clock winding down. Not showing much respect for the Pea Ridge D-line, Alma faked the punt and dashed up the middle, but the ruse did not fool the Hawks as they brought the Alma back down at the 44, well short of the first down to give the visitors possession and their first chance to take the lead.

A good run by Adams was offset on the next play by a penalty. Withrow connected with Nobles on the next play that got 12 yards and a first down, with 15 yards added when Alma committed another personal foul. The assessed yardage gave Pea Ridge the ball at the Alma 30. It was time for the "Joe show," as Adams ran for 16, 1, 2 for a first down on the Alma 20. Adams' third down run initially stood up short of the marker, but a terrific team push behind the junior back gave him just enough momentum to get the necessary yardage for the first down. On the next play, Adams bolted into the end zone on a 20-yard run to give Pea Ridge its first lead of the game with just over a minute left in the game. Stewart's kick made it 35-28.

Chronister, who rushed 34 times in the game, picked up 18 on two carries to the Hawk 43. A penalty and incompletion forced the Airedales to go to the air with the clock running out and no time outs left. Facing third and 8, Stacey dropped back to pass but was dropped by a Blackhawk 5 yards behind the line, and the finishing touch on the Pea Ridge victory occurred on the next play when senior Jake Ingram intercepted a pass near mid-field to ice the contest. The Hawks ran out the score for their first ever 5A West victory and a first step towards a playoff berth.

Friday, the Hawks will be home against Morrilton, fresh off a 33-14 smashing of Greenbrier last week. The Devil Dogs are tied with Pea Ridge, Harrison and Vilonia for the league lead with 1-0 records.

Blackhawk quarterback Zak Withrow (No. 5)