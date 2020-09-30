Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

Medical, Bryant Lane

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Medical, North Airport Loop

Medical, Main Street

Thursday, Sept. 24

Medical, Hight Place

Medical, South View Drive

Saturday, Sept. 26

Medical, North Airport Loop

Medical, Cemetery Road

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 18438 Beaver Hollow Rd.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Medical, North U.S. Hwy. 62

Water craft emergency, Beaver Lake, area of Clifty

