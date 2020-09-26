John and June Easley, during their retirement celebration in 2006, showed the first dollar they earned after opening White's Auto in 1963. John Easley served the city as a businessman, alderman, mayor, Chamber of Commerce member and on the board of directors for the Bank of Pea Ridge, later Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge. Easley, 87, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Former Pea Ridge mayor John Easley died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

"John has been, and will, continue to be Pea Ridge," Jeff Neil, president of the Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge.

Easley, 87, who served on the board of directors for the bank for more than 40 years, owned White's Auto, later Ace Hardware, for 43 years, served on the City Council from 1996 until 2002 and served as mayor from 1965-1966.

He also served on the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

"John is one of the men who built this community," Neil said. "Not only did he build this community, but he was an instrumental part of it. There were many kids who didn't have to worry about a flat tire because John Easley gave them credit."

Neil said Easley was appointed to the bank board of directors by Sam Walton.

Current mayor Jackie Crabtree praised Easley.

"Where do I start? He was a businessman, council member, mayor, friend!

"What is there you can say that John didn't do for our community. He was an amazing individual and his contributions helped us get to here we are today," Crabtree said.

"Many people obviously don't realize how much he helped individuals and families," Crabtree said, referring to Easley giving credit at his store to help young families get established. "There's no telling how many people that man has touched!"

John and June were honored as grand marshals of the 57th annual Pea Ridge Fair Parade in 2007.

Both natives of Pea Ridge, John Easley and June Stroud attended Pea Ridge schools and were married May 25, 1951.

John and June Easley opened White's Auto Store in December 1963 in the 1928 building on the southwest corner of North Curtis Avenue and West Pickens Road. Over the years, the store expanded west into the other adjacent buildings. In 1985, the business changed from White's Home and Auto Store to Ace Hardware and in 1988, the Easleys built a lumber barn on the south portion of the property.

Since its establishment in 1936, 13 men and one woman have served the city as mayor. There are four surviving mayors.

Visitation for Easley is 12-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in Buttrams Chapel Cemetery, Pea Ridge.