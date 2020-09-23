Pea Ridge's Elijah Wiggins (321) competes Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the high school boys race of the Siloam Springs Panther Cross Country Classic at the Simmons Course in Siloam Springs. Visit nwaonline.com/200921Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

ELKINS -- The Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk varsity cross country runners came in second in the the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Siloam Springs cross country program swept the meet as all four teams -- varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys -- finished first overall.

Team

Women 5,000-meter 4A-5A

1st^Siloam Springs^31

2nd^Pea Ridge^59

3rd^Harrison^70

4th^Farmington^123

Individual

Women 5,000 meter 4A-5A

3^Reynolds, Harmony^21:45.84

4^Vazques, Liz^21:59.24

15^Stewart, Emma^23:23.87

17^King, Allie^23:43.40

20^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^24:18.88

21^Robinson, Maddisyn^24:20.02

29^Wheeless, Kyla^25:35.75

35^Dye, Kamree^26:28.69

37^White, Dallice^26:58.53

41^Cruz, Isabella^28:20.33

48^Kelley, Elise^33:06.06

50^Williams, Hannah^33:59.14

Team

Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter 4A-5A

1st^Siloam Springs^39

2nd^Pea Ridge^84

3rd^Farmington^93

4th^Harrison Jr. High^94

5th^Shiloh^168

6th^Gravette^169

Individual

Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter

3^Walker, Brenna^14:26.50

4^Luedtke, Katelyn^14:33.88

7^Raines, RyLee^14:50.47

49^Tidwell, Kylee^17:57.15

55^Scott, Emily^18:15.34

61^Walker, Bailey^18:37.12

64^Sexton, Hallie^18:46.88

66^Etzkorm, Isabele^18:51.43

75^Peal, Maebre^19:55.02

82^Hardy, Breylee^22:15.83

83^Kelly, Marlow^22:18.86

Team

Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A

1^Siloam Springs Schools^35

2^Pea Ridge High School^41

3^Farmington High School^79

4^Berryville High School^147

5^Shiloh Christian School^157

6^Prairie Grove High School^157

Individual

Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A

2^Schultz, Levi^17:44.80

7^Small, Josiah^18:26.40

8^Grant, Grandon^18:31.35

9^Powell, Layton^18:32.64

15^Wiggins, Elijah^19:18.07

24^Stein, Jacob^20:16.53

31^Telgemier, Kyle^20:49.49

36^Edmisson, Phoenix^21:02.70

39^Vazquez, Jorge^21:32.32

44^Stewart, Ridge^21:44.67

47^Snoderly, Drake^21:53.84

49^Mullikin, Sebasttien^22:00.86

56^Jacobs, Garrett^22:42.92

59^Mullikin, Ian^23:02.93

61^Spears, Boston^23:10.65

62^Gailbraith, Nikolas^23:11.13

66^Gregory, Samuel^24:14.20

67^Peal, Joseph^24:15.94

Team

Men, 3,200-meter, Jr. High

1^Siloam Springs^28

2^Farmington^79

3^Berryville^81

4^Pea Ridge^88

5^Huntsville^101

Individual

Men 3,200-meter Run JH 4A-5A

3^Ferguson, Troy^12:06.96

14^Bounds, Trey^13:04.91

21^Grant, Tian^13:23.01

39^Escajada, Evan^14:24.68

42^Cruz, Isaac^14:36.03

56^Keith, Cade^16:00.82

58^Powell, Boston^16:13.74

59^Dayberry, Emmitt^16:14.11

61^Satterwhite, Drake^16:16.51

63^Manhart, Alex^16:30.18

77^Wilkerson, Seth^18:34.45

81^Smith, Cameron^24:55.09