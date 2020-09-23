ELKINS -- The Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk varsity cross country runners came in second in the the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Siloam Springs cross country program swept the meet as all four teams -- varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys -- finished first overall.
Team
Women 5,000-meter 4A-5A
1st^Siloam Springs^31
2nd^Pea Ridge^59
3rd^Harrison^70
4th^Farmington^123
Individual
Women 5,000 meter 4A-5A
3^Reynolds, Harmony^21:45.84
4^Vazques, Liz^21:59.24
15^Stewart, Emma^23:23.87
17^King, Allie^23:43.40
20^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^24:18.88
21^Robinson, Maddisyn^24:20.02
29^Wheeless, Kyla^25:35.75
35^Dye, Kamree^26:28.69
37^White, Dallice^26:58.53
41^Cruz, Isabella^28:20.33
48^Kelley, Elise^33:06.06
50^Williams, Hannah^33:59.14
Team
Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter 4A-5A
1st^Siloam Springs^39
2nd^Pea Ridge^84
3rd^Farmington^93
4th^Harrison Jr. High^94
5th^Shiloh^168
6th^Gravette^169
Individual
Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter
3^Walker, Brenna^14:26.50
4^Luedtke, Katelyn^14:33.88
7^Raines, RyLee^14:50.47
49^Tidwell, Kylee^17:57.15
55^Scott, Emily^18:15.34
61^Walker, Bailey^18:37.12
64^Sexton, Hallie^18:46.88
66^Etzkorm, Isabele^18:51.43
75^Peal, Maebre^19:55.02
82^Hardy, Breylee^22:15.83
83^Kelly, Marlow^22:18.86
Team
Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A
1^Siloam Springs Schools^35
2^Pea Ridge High School^41
3^Farmington High School^79
4^Berryville High School^147
5^Shiloh Christian School^157
6^Prairie Grove High School^157
Individual
Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A
2^Schultz, Levi^17:44.80
7^Small, Josiah^18:26.40
8^Grant, Grandon^18:31.35
9^Powell, Layton^18:32.64
15^Wiggins, Elijah^19:18.07
24^Stein, Jacob^20:16.53
31^Telgemier, Kyle^20:49.49
36^Edmisson, Phoenix^21:02.70
39^Vazquez, Jorge^21:32.32
44^Stewart, Ridge^21:44.67
47^Snoderly, Drake^21:53.84
49^Mullikin, Sebasttien^22:00.86
56^Jacobs, Garrett^22:42.92
59^Mullikin, Ian^23:02.93
61^Spears, Boston^23:10.65
62^Gailbraith, Nikolas^23:11.13
66^Gregory, Samuel^24:14.20
67^Peal, Joseph^24:15.94
Team
Men, 3,200-meter, Jr. High
1^Siloam Springs^28
2^Farmington^79
3^Berryville^81
4^Pea Ridge^88
5^Huntsville^101
Individual
Men 3,200-meter Run JH 4A-5A
3^Ferguson, Troy^12:06.96
14^Bounds, Trey^13:04.91
21^Grant, Tian^13:23.01
39^Escajada, Evan^14:24.68
42^Cruz, Isaac^14:36.03
56^Keith, Cade^16:00.82
58^Powell, Boston^16:13.74
59^Dayberry, Emmitt^16:14.11
61^Satterwhite, Drake^16:16.51
63^Manhart, Alex^16:30.18
77^Wilkerson, Seth^18:34.45
81^Smith, Cameron^24:55.09