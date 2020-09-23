Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Varsity Blackhawk runners take 2nd at Elkins by Mark Humphrey, Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pea Ridge's Elijah Wiggins (321) competes Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the high school boys race of the Siloam Springs Panther Cross Country Classic at the Simmons Course in Siloam Springs. Visit nwaonline.com/200921Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

ELKINS -- The Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk varsity cross country runners came in second in the the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Siloam Springs cross country program swept the meet as all four teams -- varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys -- finished first overall.

Team

Women 5,000-meter 4A-5A

1st^Siloam Springs^31

2nd^Pea Ridge^59

3rd^Harrison^70

4th^Farmington^123

Individual

Women 5,000 meter 4A-5A

3^Reynolds, Harmony^21:45.84

4^Vazques, Liz^21:59.24

15^Stewart, Emma^23:23.87

17^King, Allie^23:43.40

20^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^24:18.88

21^Robinson, Maddisyn^24:20.02

29^Wheeless, Kyla^25:35.75

35^Dye, Kamree^26:28.69

37^White, Dallice^26:58.53

41^Cruz, Isabella^28:20.33

48^Kelley, Elise^33:06.06

50^Williams, Hannah^33:59.14

Team

Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter 4A-5A

1st^Siloam Springs^39

2nd^Pea Ridge^84

3rd^Farmington^93

4th^Harrison Jr. High^94

5th^Shiloh^168

6th^Gravette^169

Individual

Women, Jr. High, 3,200-meter

3^Walker, Brenna^14:26.50

4^Luedtke, Katelyn^14:33.88

7^Raines, RyLee^14:50.47

49^Tidwell, Kylee^17:57.15

55^Scott, Emily^18:15.34

61^Walker, Bailey^18:37.12

64^Sexton, Hallie^18:46.88

66^Etzkorm, Isabele^18:51.43

75^Peal, Maebre^19:55.02

82^Hardy, Breylee^22:15.83

83^Kelly, Marlow^22:18.86

Team

Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A

1^Siloam Springs Schools^35

2^Pea Ridge High School^41

3^Farmington High School^79

4^Berryville High School^147

5^Shiloh Christian School^157

6^Prairie Grove High School^157

Individual

Men, 5,000-meter, 4A-5A

2^Schultz, Levi^17:44.80

7^Small, Josiah^18:26.40

8^Grant, Grandon^18:31.35

9^Powell, Layton^18:32.64

15^Wiggins, Elijah^19:18.07

24^Stein, Jacob^20:16.53

31^Telgemier, Kyle^20:49.49

36^Edmisson, Phoenix^21:02.70

39^Vazquez, Jorge^21:32.32

44^Stewart, Ridge^21:44.67

47^Snoderly, Drake^21:53.84

49^Mullikin, Sebasttien^22:00.86

56^Jacobs, Garrett^22:42.92

59^Mullikin, Ian^23:02.93

61^Spears, Boston^23:10.65

62^Gailbraith, Nikolas^23:11.13

66^Gregory, Samuel^24:14.20

67^Peal, Joseph^24:15.94

Team

Men, 3,200-meter, Jr. High

1^Siloam Springs^28

2^Farmington^79

3^Berryville^81

4^Pea Ridge^88

5^Huntsville^101

Individual

Men 3,200-meter Run JH 4A-5A

3^Ferguson, Troy^12:06.96

14^Bounds, Trey^13:04.91

21^Grant, Tian^13:23.01

39^Escajada, Evan^14:24.68

42^Cruz, Isaac^14:36.03

56^Keith, Cade^16:00.82

58^Powell, Boston^16:13.74

59^Dayberry, Emmitt^16:14.11

61^Satterwhite, Drake^16:16.51

63^Manhart, Alex^16:30.18

77^Wilkerson, Seth^18:34.45

81^Smith, Cameron^24:55.09

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT