Pea Ridge schools were on limited lock down for about three hours Thursday, Sept. 16, beginning shortly after 10 a.m., while police and deputies searched for a man who fled from deputies on foot from a vehicle crash, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge Police public information officer.

Lisenbee said schools were locked down when it was learned Sustaita had connections with a residence on West Pickens Street near the Junior High School.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Nino Romo Sustaita, 21, of Pea Ridge, was arrested Sept. 16 by Little Flock Police, after a multi-agency search.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail by Benton County Sheriff's deputies in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; felony fleeing with substantial danger of death; four counts of failure to stop or yield; possession of a controlled substance; and revocation of probation/parole. He was still incarcerated Tuesday, Sept. 22, in lieu of $3,250 in bonds.

Lisenbee said Pea Ridge Police were contacted by Sheriff's deputies to assist in the search after the suspect wrecked on Brush Creek and took off on foot in the woods. Pea Ridge Police joined in the search with their K9. "Pea Ridge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies assisted the Sheriff's Office in searching for the fleeing suspect," according to the public service announcement. "As a safety precaution, the Pea Ridge Police Department requested the Pea Ridge School District to lock down the school to ensure the highest level of safety for the school during the search for the suspect."

According to the BCSO report, the pursuit began when a deputy observed the vehicle, a 2009 blue Toyota Corolla, east bound on Hudson Road "weaving in its lane of traffic." When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect fled, turning on several streets, failing to stop at stop signs. The suspect "left the roadway into a construction area where individuals were working," according to the report, then drove across a field until he reached a gravel drive. Once the vehicle reached Arkansas Highway 94, the suspect driver passed other vehicles "in dangerous areas."

"I lost sight of the vehicle approximately a mile south of Brush Creek. I continued north until I came to Sugar Creek where I observed a Pea Ridge Police unit sitting on the side of the road. He informed me that the pursued vehicle had not passed him," according to the report.

Soon thereafter, law enforcement officials were notified of a male limping on Brush Creek Road and, upon investigation, found the suspect vehicle crashed down a steep embankment out of sight, just off of Ark. Hwy. 94 and West Brush Creek. Investigation revealed that the driver, Sustaita, was using a borrowed vehicle and possessed a suspended driver's license, had a felony warrant out for his arrest as a Probation/Parole Absconder, and a warrant out of Rogers.

"After a lengthy search, Sustaita could not be located," according to the report. "It should be noted that particular area is heavily wooded. Arkansas State Police arrived on scene and worked an accident on the suspect vehicle."

About 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Little Flock Police received a call regarding a suspicious male on Rustic Road and Montgomery Street. The male's description matched the description of the suspect and the complainant said a male was going door to door wearing only shorts, and no shoes and socks.

Little Flock Police arrived on scene and took the male into custody, according to the deputies' report.

"Due to the condition he was in from running through the woods for several hours with no water, and from possible injuries sustained from the crash, Sustaita was transported to Mercy Hospital via Rogers Fire Department," according to the report.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy sat with Sustaita at the hospital until his release on the evening of Sept. 16, 2020. Once released, he was transported to the Benton County Jail without incident.