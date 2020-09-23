TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

School nurse LaRay Thetford works out of a new office in the Community Clinic in the Pea Ridge High School. Thetford continues to provide services to students and can refer them to the nurse practitioner at the clinic, if needed. The clinic is open to the community from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Community Clinic is a healthcare ministry of St. Francis House NWA.

Fatima Cruz, Medical Assistant

Alex Jackson

LaRay Thetford

LaRay at entrance to clinic