School nurse is in clinic by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption School nurse LaRay Thetford prepares for the opening of the Community Clinic at PRHS.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

School nurse LaRay Thetford works out of a new office in the Community Clinic in the Pea Ridge High School. Thetford continues to provide services to students and can refer them to the nurse practitioner at the clinic, if needed. The clinic is open to the community from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Community Clinic is a healthcare ministry of St. Francis House NWA.

photo
photo
photo
Fatima Cruz, Medical Assistant
photo
Alex Jackson
photo
photo
LaRay Thetford
photo
LaRay at entrance to clinic
photo
photo
Alex Jackson

