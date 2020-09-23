School nurse LaRay Thetford prepares for the opening of the Community Clinic at PRHS.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
School nurse LaRay Thetford works out of a new office in the Community Clinic in the Pea Ridge High School. Thetford continues to provide services to students and can refer them to the nurse practitioner at the clinic, if needed. The clinic is open to the community from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Community Clinic is a healthcare ministry of St. Francis House NWA.
Fatima Cruz, Medical Assistant
Alex Jackson
LaRay Thetford
LaRay at entrance to clinic
Alex Jackson
