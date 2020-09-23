Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus by Kathy Lauver | September 23, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or nachos

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken or cheese crispitos

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

October menus were not available at press time.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

