Monday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or nachos
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken or cheese crispitos
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
October menus were not available at press time.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75