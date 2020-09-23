Monday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or nachos

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken or cheese crispitos

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

October menus were not available at press time.