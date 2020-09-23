Work has begun on the Patton Street extension by city Street Department employees, according to Street Department superintendent Nathan See.

The project will take about two to three months to complete, See said, adding that city employees started the right-of-way requisition back in 2015 for this project.

"This is exciting for the city because it will create a east/west corridor through town. After this is completed, people can travel from North Davis Street all the way west to Mariano Road on this corridor," he said.

"This is going to relief traffic off of Hoffman since people use Patton to Hoffman to essentially get to McCulloch Street.

"I am excited that we have the roadway construction experience of over 30 combined years of street department employees that this can be done all in house till we get to the sub-grade of the road," See said, explaining that at that point, a contractor will be hired to spread asphalt on the road.

"This will save the city around $100,000.00 by being able to do this in house construction," See said.