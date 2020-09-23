Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Offering service to all by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption School nurse LaRay Thetford prepares for the opening of the Community Clinic at PRHS.

A new Community Clinic opened last week on the Pea Ridge High School campus. A health care ministry of St. Francis House NWA, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Our goal is to serve everyone," said Alex Jackson, clinic and community coordinator. Stating that there are limited health care resources in Pea Ridge, Jackson said this clinic offers options. She said students can be shuttled to the clinic from other campuses during the school day.

Well-child examinations, immunizations, sports physicals are just a few of the options available, Jackson said, explaining that students can be seen with or without parents as the parents can complete all paper work online, so that if they can't get off work, they're child can still be seen.

And, students from CTE -- career and technical education -- departments will work with personnel in the clinic.

"One thing that makes us really special, working with CTE -- that's a big piece of the grant -- this is focused on collaborating with the school," Jackson said, explaining "that's a big piece of what I do, collaborating with CTE teachers, marketing teachers, sports physical month, help market that, food services teacher, maybe they can look at numbers, make diet recommendations, a lot of neat ways to incorporate lessons and the clinic."

Jackson said the clinic does take insurance and provides bills on a "sliding scale."

"We can do everything a doctor's office can provide. We want to make sure needs are met," she said.

•••

Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series about the new Community Clinic at Pea Ridge High School. See the Sept. 30 edition of The TIMES for more.

photo
photo
photo
Fatima Cruz, Medical Assistant
photo
Alex Jackson
photo
photo
LaRay Thetford
photo
LaRay at entrance to clinic
photo
photo
Alex Jackson
More News

Community Clinic of Pea Ridge

1923 W. PIckens Road

Call 479-488-3003 or

call or text 855-438-2280

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT