A new Community Clinic opened last week on the Pea Ridge High School campus. A health care ministry of St. Francis House NWA, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Our goal is to serve everyone," said Alex Jackson, clinic and community coordinator. Stating that there are limited health care resources in Pea Ridge, Jackson said this clinic offers options. She said students can be shuttled to the clinic from other campuses during the school day.

Well-child examinations, immunizations, sports physicals are just a few of the options available, Jackson said, explaining that students can be seen with or without parents as the parents can complete all paper work online, so that if they can't get off work, they're child can still be seen.

And, students from CTE -- career and technical education -- departments will work with personnel in the clinic.

"One thing that makes us really special, working with CTE -- that's a big piece of the grant -- this is focused on collaborating with the school," Jackson said, explaining "that's a big piece of what I do, collaborating with CTE teachers, marketing teachers, sports physical month, help market that, food services teacher, maybe they can look at numbers, make diet recommendations, a lot of neat ways to incorporate lessons and the clinic."

Jackson said the clinic does take insurance and provides bills on a "sliding scale."

"We can do everything a doctor's office can provide. We want to make sure needs are met," she said.

Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series about the new Community Clinic at Pea Ridge High School.

