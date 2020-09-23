TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Staffing the Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS station recently were, from left Cash Cawthon, firefighter/paramedic; Capt. Zach Oldebeken; Anthony Aresco, firefighter/paramedic; Chief Rob Taylor; Cleve Clark, firefighter/paramedic; Kari Crump, firefighter/paramedic; and Capt. Andy Driggs. Forty-one years after responding to the first fire in their area, NEBCO Fire Department marked another historical first by hiring two paid firefighters on duty from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. "We are excited for this new endeavor and are grateful to you, our community for making this possible!" Fire Chief Rob Taylor said. The first firefighters on duty were firefighter/paramedic Capt. Jack Sanders and firefighter/paramedic Allen Whitlow during the day and firefighter/EMT Battalion Chief Tom Scantlin and firefighter/EMR Steve Fuller on call and ready to respond in the evening.