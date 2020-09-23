Sign in
NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

11:50 p.m. Medical, North Old Wire Road, Avoca

Monday, Sept. 14

8:28 a.m. Medical, Ark. Hwy. 127, NEBCO

1:14 p.m. Medical, South Ridge Road, Avoca

5:36 p.m. Medical, Gann Ridge Road, NEBCO

Tuesday, Sept. 15

7:40 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62/Indian Creek Road, NEBCO

1:15 p.m. Medical, Boundary Line Road, NEBCO

Wednesday, Sept. 16

1:30 p.m. Medical, South View Drive, Avoca

7:49 p.m. Structure fire, Holiday Hills Drive, Avoca

Friday, Sept. 18

1:45 p.m. Medical, Schooley Lane, NEBCO

Saturday, Sept. 19

10:52 p.m. Medical, Marina Road, NEBCO

