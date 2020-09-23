Eight of 12 applicants appeared before the Pea Ridge City Council Tuesday, Sept. 15, seeking appointment to two city seats. One applicant withdrew his application prior to the meeting and three were unavailable to attend the meeting.

The eight each spoke to the council members presenting their qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Council members withdrew into executive session with the mayor and returned after about 20 minutes to announce the selection.

Ginger Larsen was named to the City Council filling the seat vacated by Matt Ahart.

Anthony Byars was named to the Planning Commission filling the seat vacated by Jason Palik.

Each was given the oath of office by Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Larson joined the council for the remainder of the meeting.

Larsen, who said she has been attending council meetings regularly for about three years now with her husband, Nick, said she values the growth of Pea Ridge and wants to see it "grow in the right ways."

"I want to be able be a representative if that's what i'm called to do... It's time for me to step up and not just sit in stands anymore."

Byars, appointed to the Planning Commission, previously served on the Planning Commission in Little Flock and on committees in Bella Vista before moving to Pea Ridge. "I wanted to offer up my services if needed," he said.

"Thank you to everybody else who applied," Crabtree said. "Please don't think this is the last opportunity to serve. We're going to rely on you to fill future seats."

Two of the applicants, Jesse Fryer and Merrill White, are on the ballot for the City Council seat being vacated by Ray Easley, who is not running for re-election. The election is Nov. 3, 2020.