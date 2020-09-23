Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Former Miss Pea Ridge queens by Annette Beard | Today at 6:37 a.m.

The Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history, with the first queen crowned in 1950 - do you know any of these ladies?

Former Miss Pea Ridge

1950 -- Nedra (McGinnis) Bolain of Tulsa, Okla. (deceased)

1951 -- No contest

1952 -- Peggy (Patterson) Greene of St. Louis, Mo.

1953 -- JoAnn (Beguin) Yarbroug of Tulsa, Okla.

1954 -- Shirley (Cloyd) Stroud of Houston, Texas

1955 -- Mary Lee (Dent) Miller of Pea Ridge

1956 -- JoAnn (Putman) Boggs of Springdale (deceased)

1957 -- Avis (Wilkerson) Dibus of Willmington, Del.

1958 -- Joyce (Wildders) Hileman of Pea Ridge

1959 -- Lila (Patton) Daniels of Rogers

1960 -- June (Wilkerson) Misenhimer of Rogers

1961 -- Floy Jean Wilson

1962 -- Betty (Self) Smyth of Rogers

1963 -- Jane (McKinney) Cooley of Rogers

1964 -- Cheryl (Adcock) Webb of Bentonville (deceased)

1965 -- Janie McElmurry

1966 -- Joyce (Huskey) Hardy of Bentonville

1967 -- Nancy (Smith) Roller of Fayetteville

1968 -- Carol David (deceased)

1969 -- Brenda (Gastineau) Williams of Weatherford, Okla.

1970 -- Penny (Hall) Schwitters of Pea Ridge

1971 -- Dawn (Winter) of Tulsa, Okla.

1972 -- Debra (Easley) Bullard of Pea Ridge

1973 -- Stacy (Tharp) Murphy of Pea Ridge

1974 -- Ruth (Arnold) Wallace of Jefferson, Mo.

1975 -- Melanie McClain of Pea Ridge

1976 -- Geneva (Morgan) Guyll of Rogers

1977 -- Diana (Hanner) Bolain of Bentonville

1978 -- Andrea (Fletcher) Burgess of Springdale

1979 -- Lisa (Mendenhall) Hazzel of Meritt Island, Fla.

1980 -- Mary (Mariano) King of Bentonville

1981 -- Jennifer (Cram) Moore of Springdale

1982 -- Chris (Bloxham) Skaggs of Lowell

1983 -- Kim (Hileman) Gresham of Pea Ridge

1984 -- Lisa Anderson of Pea Ridge

1985 -- Bobbi Jo (Waterman) Ferguson of Statesboro, Ga.

1986 -- No contest -- former queen's reunion

1987 -- Tina (Griffin) Frasier of Garfield

1988 -- Karen (Light) Skeets of Branch

1989 -- Gina (Blevins) Stanphill of Bella Vista

1990 -- Kelly (Johnson) Tuszynski of Pea Ridge

1991 -- Pam (McGaughy) Kuriatnyk of Bella Vista

1992 -- Jennifer (McDaniel) Plumlee of Fayetteville

1993 -- No contest

1994 -- Barbara Humphrey of Pea Ridge

1995 -- Miste Scarpinatto of Pea Ridge

1996 -- Zabrina Grigg of Bentonville

1997 -- Erica McIntyre of Garfield

1998 -- Lacey London of Garfield

1999 -- Lindsey Fowler of Pea Ridge

2000 -- Amity Ricketts of Pea Ridge

2001 -- Amy (Whitaker) Stokes of Springdale

2002 -- Megan Blevins of Pea Ridge

2003 -- Ashley Morgan of Pea Ridge

2004 -- Kendra London of Pea Ridge

2005 -- Ashley Owens of Pea Ridge

2006 -- Heather Marlow of Pea Ridge

2007 -- Ashlyn Kalies of Pea Ridge

2008 -- Brianna Marie Madrid of Pea Ridge

2009 -- Katelynn Woodward of Pea Ridge

2010 -- Taylor Long of Pea Ridge

2011 -- Morganne Rhine of Pea Ridge

2012 -- Hayley Bowman of Pea Ridge

2013 -- Chattin Cato of Pea Ridge

2014 -- Abbye Coan of Pea Ridge

2015 -- Rebecca Woods of Pea Ridge

2016 -- Quinley Roses

2017 -- Makenzie Trimble

2018 -- Makenzie Shirley

2019 -- Lillian Peters

Former Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

1997 -- Courtney Brown

1998 -- Kayla Renee Raymer

1999 -- Krista Buth

2000 -- Ashley Glass

2001 -- Lindsay Kelly

2002 -- Karas Harrison

2003 -- Brianna Wright

2004 -- Heather Marlow

2005 -- Savada Drew Williamson

2006 -- Meredith Cordoza and Brittney Holtgrewe, co-queens

2007 -- Breanna Brewer

2008 -- Noelle Littrell

2009 -- Tabitha Courtney Frasier

2010 -- Kelly Simpson

2011 -- Haylee Bowman

2012 -- Peyton Thicksten

2013 -- Laney Beauchamp

2014 -- Abbye Coan

2015 -- Rebecca Woods

2016 -- Colby Creech

2017 -- Lillian Peters

2018 -- Claire Hale

2019 -- Kailey King

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT