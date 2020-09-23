The Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history, with the first queen crowned in 1950 - do you know any of these ladies?

Former Miss Pea Ridge

1950 -- Nedra (McGinnis) Bolain of Tulsa, Okla. (deceased)

1951 -- No contest

1952 -- Peggy (Patterson) Greene of St. Louis, Mo.

1953 -- JoAnn (Beguin) Yarbroug of Tulsa, Okla.

1954 -- Shirley (Cloyd) Stroud of Houston, Texas

1955 -- Mary Lee (Dent) Miller of Pea Ridge

1956 -- JoAnn (Putman) Boggs of Springdale (deceased)

1957 -- Avis (Wilkerson) Dibus of Willmington, Del.

1958 -- Joyce (Wildders) Hileman of Pea Ridge

1959 -- Lila (Patton) Daniels of Rogers

1960 -- June (Wilkerson) Misenhimer of Rogers

1961 -- Floy Jean Wilson

1962 -- Betty (Self) Smyth of Rogers

1963 -- Jane (McKinney) Cooley of Rogers

1964 -- Cheryl (Adcock) Webb of Bentonville (deceased)

1965 -- Janie McElmurry

1966 -- Joyce (Huskey) Hardy of Bentonville

1967 -- Nancy (Smith) Roller of Fayetteville

1968 -- Carol David (deceased)

1969 -- Brenda (Gastineau) Williams of Weatherford, Okla.

1970 -- Penny (Hall) Schwitters of Pea Ridge

1971 -- Dawn (Winter) of Tulsa, Okla.

1972 -- Debra (Easley) Bullard of Pea Ridge

1973 -- Stacy (Tharp) Murphy of Pea Ridge

1974 -- Ruth (Arnold) Wallace of Jefferson, Mo.

1975 -- Melanie McClain of Pea Ridge

1976 -- Geneva (Morgan) Guyll of Rogers

1977 -- Diana (Hanner) Bolain of Bentonville

1978 -- Andrea (Fletcher) Burgess of Springdale

1979 -- Lisa (Mendenhall) Hazzel of Meritt Island, Fla.

1980 -- Mary (Mariano) King of Bentonville

1981 -- Jennifer (Cram) Moore of Springdale

1982 -- Chris (Bloxham) Skaggs of Lowell

1983 -- Kim (Hileman) Gresham of Pea Ridge

1984 -- Lisa Anderson of Pea Ridge

1985 -- Bobbi Jo (Waterman) Ferguson of Statesboro, Ga.

1986 -- No contest -- former queen's reunion

1987 -- Tina (Griffin) Frasier of Garfield

1988 -- Karen (Light) Skeets of Branch

1989 -- Gina (Blevins) Stanphill of Bella Vista

1990 -- Kelly (Johnson) Tuszynski of Pea Ridge

1991 -- Pam (McGaughy) Kuriatnyk of Bella Vista

1992 -- Jennifer (McDaniel) Plumlee of Fayetteville

1993 -- No contest

1994 -- Barbara Humphrey of Pea Ridge

1995 -- Miste Scarpinatto of Pea Ridge

1996 -- Zabrina Grigg of Bentonville

1997 -- Erica McIntyre of Garfield

1998 -- Lacey London of Garfield

1999 -- Lindsey Fowler of Pea Ridge

2000 -- Amity Ricketts of Pea Ridge

2001 -- Amy (Whitaker) Stokes of Springdale

2002 -- Megan Blevins of Pea Ridge

2003 -- Ashley Morgan of Pea Ridge

2004 -- Kendra London of Pea Ridge

2005 -- Ashley Owens of Pea Ridge

2006 -- Heather Marlow of Pea Ridge

2007 -- Ashlyn Kalies of Pea Ridge

2008 -- Brianna Marie Madrid of Pea Ridge

2009 -- Katelynn Woodward of Pea Ridge

2010 -- Taylor Long of Pea Ridge

2011 -- Morganne Rhine of Pea Ridge

2012 -- Hayley Bowman of Pea Ridge

2013 -- Chattin Cato of Pea Ridge

2014 -- Abbye Coan of Pea Ridge

2015 -- Rebecca Woods of Pea Ridge

2016 -- Quinley Roses

2017 -- Makenzie Trimble

2018 -- Makenzie Shirley

2019 -- Lillian Peters

Former Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

1997 -- Courtney Brown

1998 -- Kayla Renee Raymer

1999 -- Krista Buth

2000 -- Ashley Glass

2001 -- Lindsay Kelly

2002 -- Karas Harrison

2003 -- Brianna Wright

2004 -- Heather Marlow

2005 -- Savada Drew Williamson

2006 -- Meredith Cordoza and Brittney Holtgrewe, co-queens

2007 -- Breanna Brewer

2008 -- Noelle Littrell

2009 -- Tabitha Courtney Frasier

2010 -- Kelly Simpson

2011 -- Haylee Bowman

2012 -- Peyton Thicksten

2013 -- Laney Beauchamp

2014 -- Abbye Coan

2015 -- Rebecca Woods

2016 -- Colby Creech

2017 -- Lillian Peters

2018 -- Claire Hale

2019 -- Kailey King