A boutique in business for the past two years in Rogers has opened a second location in Pea Ridge.

Mollie Love, which opened in the Summer of 2018 in downtown Rogers, is now open on North Curtis Avenue right behind Farmer's Insurance.

"We're proud to offer the highest quality, most unique merchandise on the market today," owner Tammy Laird said.

Clothing, candles, jewelry, gift items, baby gifts, face masks are just a few of the items in stock.

Laird offers Blackhawk and Razorback shirts, hats and other items.

A sign with the Pea Ridge zip code -- 72751 -- sits atop one of the display cabinets. Candles are labeled with Pea Ridge.

"Southern Sisters is one of our vendors. We love them!" Laird said, pointing out "Housewives of Pea Ridge" on a tea towel.

Laird said she paid the school for the rights to use the school logo, which is copyrighted. She has baby onsies with Blackhawk on them.

One of the techniques Laird likes to use is sublimation, a type of high-tech printing offering on demand apparel. She said she can print almost anything a customer wants if the design can be found.

Stadium seats, coolers and other items emblazoned with Pea Ridge are on order.

"There's a little men's section," Laird said.

Purses, phone cases, car coasters, soaps, greeting cards, a few food items including party crackers, pralines, popped corn are offered.

In the baby gift area, there are "Warmies" stuffed dolls and other items that can be warmed in the microwave or frozen in the freezer.

Laird also sells at various craft shows including Ozark Regional Fall Arts and Crafts Show, the NWA Boutique Show and the Fayetteville Ozark Regional Arts and Crafts Fair. She most recently went to Vintage Market Days in Little Rock.

Laird said she donated t-shirts to all of the police officers with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

"The owner is a sweet heart and always stops what she's doing when I walk in and talks to me and helps me with any questions I have," wrote one customer, Cassie Tenney, on social media. "She has such cute stuff and at good prices. I would recommend stopping by if your having a bad day because she's so sweet she will definitely life your spirits!"

Candles labeled for Pea Ridge