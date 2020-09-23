Dallas Eubanks and his son, Quill, 2, work on the bicycle path being constructed at Baker Hayes Park Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

A cool breeze moderated the mildly warming temperatures Saturday as more than two dozen volunteers, some from as far away as Fayetteville, gathered in the valley and along the hillsides of Baker Hayes Park off Greer Street manning tools -- McLeods, mattocks, clippers, rakes and clearing brush, grass and rocks from the figure 8 trail outlined.

Clearing vines, grass, brush, rocks along the valley floor and up the sides of the gently sloping hills, volunteers worked and visited, excited about the new opportunity to the community.

The trail will provide family-friendly biking or hiking opportunities nestled between several subdivisions and easily accessible to the community.

"Stage One we marked the flags," said Keln Taylor, cycling coach, explaining that the corridor will be cleared from 8 to 10 feet along the trail. A McCleod is "a special trail building tool," according to Taylor, that can be used to clear grass, cut branches, tamp down dirt and a myriad of other uses.

"The turnout is absolutely amazing!" Josh Johnson, cycling coach, said. "I was impressed by the commitment of the community and the mountain bike team. Blackhawk Cycling really turned out in great support of this. And the enthusiasm for it means we have a bright future for it and building lots of trails."

Johnson said OORC -- Ozark Off-Road Cyclists -- took this project under their wing and came out and planned the route.

"Thank you so much to the guys with Ozark Off-Road Cyclists who came out today to help guide the team and community citizens cut in the new Baker Hayes Trail for our Pea Ridge Community! Those guys are the BEST!" Johnson said. "It's so amazing to see how much heart and passion the kids on this team and their families have, also some citizens from our community!

"We're providing the sweat equity to make it happen," Johnson said.

Rob Reno, with OORC, from his position at the front of the trail, said OORC advocates for, preserves, builds and helps maintain local trails.

"We brought a trailer full of tools out. Me and my buddy John came out and laid out the trail," Reno said. "If we came out here, with me and three of our guys, we'd still do it, but it's nice to have a whole community show up," Reno said, recalling the bike trail on school property he helped several years ago.

"Get your face out of a screen and get outdoors!" Reno said biking provides excellent benefits. The father of 6-year-old triplets, he advocates family cycling.

"This we'll have done in three work days ... if we continue to have this kind of turn-out," Reno said.

Reno said a home owner, whose property backs up to the trail, had already been out that morning asking questions. He said it is his desire to provide an aesthetic environment and all brush cleared from the trail will be removed. Large trees are kept and only small trees, which can't be gone around, will be removed. "It's nice when you're riding to have shade and enjoy nature."

"Here ... kids show up in droves," Reno said, praising the attitude and work ethic of Pea Ridge youth.

"There will be four entrances to this place, from a couple of subdivisions and off North Davis Street," Johnson said. "As we're building this, level one will be the green trail -- green line family friendly biking. As we develop, we'll develop skills courses and bike playground stuff."

"You want something that looks beautiful and natural when you're finished," one OORC member said.

Charity Leach, one of the volunteers, said the trail would provide a great opportunity for the community.

"People may not realize the amount of money that comes with these trails," Leach said, explaining that the trail system in northwest Arkansas may eventually extend to Eureka Springs and that Pea Ridge is one of the last towns on the trail route from Fayetteville to Eureka. She said the bikers and runners shop at local establishments and use local restaurants.

"The kids need something to do, that's the downside of Pea Ridge," Leach, a mother of two, said. "Everybody loves it because it's a small town. There's nothing for kids to do here and the parents are busy and don't have time to take them to Bentonville or Rogers."

"I'm am proud of the work of our student athletes and their families who put in hours of work to better our community," Johnson said. "The best part was the excitement of kids riding their bikes on trails they helped build. Thanks OORC for your expertise in getting this project off the ground."

The next work day is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.