Blackhawk golfers by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption J.J. Beck, soph.

Blackhawk Golf Roster

Name^Grade

• Seniors - 6

C.J. Schooley 12

Levi Schultz 12

Mac Bowen 12

Jake Ingram 12

Dalton Jacobs 12

Jared Brewer 12

• Juniors - 3

Jon Roses 11

Jared Swope 11

Clay Pike 11

• Soph. - 6

J.J. Beck 10

Garrett Bell 10

Nikolas Galbraith 10

Caleb Brewer 10

Colton Thurman 10

Troy Ferguson 9

Lady Blackhawk Golf Roster

• Seniors - 2

Mikayla Hammond 12

Allie King 12

• Junior -1

Kennedy Allison 11

• Freshman - 1

Maebre Peal 9

Garrett Bell, soph.
Mac Bowen, Sr.
Caleb Brewer, soph.
Jared Brewer, Sr.
Nikolas Galbraith, soph.
Maebre Peal, fresh.

