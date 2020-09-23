J.J. Beck, soph.
Blackhawk Golf Roster
Name^Grade
• Seniors - 6
C.J. Schooley 12
Levi Schultz 12
Mac Bowen 12
Jake Ingram 12
Dalton Jacobs 12
Jared Brewer 12
• Juniors - 3
Jon Roses 11
Jared Swope 11
Clay Pike 11
• Soph. - 6
J.J. Beck 10
Garrett Bell 10
Nikolas Galbraith 10
Caleb Brewer 10
Colton Thurman 10
Troy Ferguson 9
Lady Blackhawk Golf Roster
• Seniors - 2
Mikayla Hammond 12
Allie King 12
• Junior -1
Kennedy Allison 11
• Freshman - 1
Maebre Peal 9
