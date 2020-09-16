The transition from in-persons to online school for students at the Pea Ridge Middle School was seamless last week when a positive case of covid-19 was confirmed in the Pea Ridge Middle School Tuesday, according to school officials, who could not confirm whether it was an adult or student.

All fifth- and sixth-grade face-to-face students and staff were scheduled to "engage remotely" Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to school officials.

"At this time, Pea Ridge Middle School will pivot to remote learning for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, due to a positive case of covid-19 following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

School superintendent Keith Martin said the school building was completely cleaned and disinfected Wednesday while students were not on the premises.

"All fifth- and sixth-grade face-to-face students and staff will engage remotely on this date. We will follow the schedule attached for remote learning utilizing Schoology.

In the Pea Ridge School District Ready for Learning Plan, the district included an option to move to remote learning if necessary.

Parents and students can find more information in the Blended Learning Plan here: https://bit.ly/329imWv and on the Pea Ridge Ready to Learn page www.pearidgek12.com.

School officials said: "We are currently tracing all probable close contacts; they will be contacted individually and will be directed to quarantine. If you are not contacted individually, then your child was not considered a probable close contact."

All other Pea Ridge campuses continued to provide instruction on-site.