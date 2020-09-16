Sign in
Senior Hawk runners take 2nd at Elkins by Annette Beard | September 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
Junior high Pea Ridge Blackhawk cross country runners

Blackhawk runners -- boys and girls -- finished second place at the Elkins Invitational Saturday, Sept. 12.

In the Men's 4A-5A division, Blackhawk runners had 41 points for an average time of 18:30.66 behind first-place Siloam Springs with 35 points and an average time of 18:04.84.

In the Women's 4A-5A division, Lady Blackhawk runners had 59 points for an average of 23:02.25 behind first-place Siloam Springs with 31 pints and an average time of 22:11.51.

Individual medalists were:

Sr. boys 5,000 meter

2nd^Levi Shultz^17:44.80

7th^Josiah Small^18:26.40

8th^Grandon Grant^18:31.35

9th^Layton Powell^18:32.64

15th^Elijah Wiggins^19:18.07

Sr. girls 5,000 meter

3rd^Harmony Reynolds^21:45.84

4th^Liz Vazques^21:59.24

15th^Emma Stewart^23:23.87

Jr. girls 3,200 meter

3rd^Brenna Walker^14:26.50

4th^Katelyn Luedtke^14:33.88

7th^RyLee Raines^14:50.47

Jr. boys 3,200 meter

3rd^Troy Ferguson^12:06.96

14th^Trey Bounds^13:04.93

Junior high boys took fourth place with 88 points in the 4A-5A division.

Junior high girls took second place with 84 points and an average time of 1:20:03.34.


Junior high Lady Blackhawk cross country runners

