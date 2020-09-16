Sign in
Sales tax revenue by Kathy Lauver | September 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

August 2020

Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020

Avoca^$6,901^$7,215^$8,907^$8,700^$11,153

Garfield^$9,432^$14,752^$12,320^$13,824^$14,967

Pea Ridge^$51,380^$61,479^$65,851^$65,407^$93,040

County

Avoca^$7,681^$8,686^$9,433^$10,769^$11,492

Garfield^$8,087^$8,935^$9,704^$11,078^$11,821

Gateway^$6,524^$7,208^$7,829^$8,937^$9,537

Pea Ridge^$77,226^$85,325^$92,667^$105,792^$112,891

