August 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$6,901^$7,215^$8,907^$8,700^$11,153
Garfield^$9,432^$14,752^$12,320^$13,824^$14,967
Pea Ridge^$51,380^$61,479^$65,851^$65,407^$93,040
County
Avoca^$7,681^$8,686^$9,433^$10,769^$11,492
Garfield^$8,087^$8,935^$9,704^$11,078^$11,821
Gateway^$6,524^$7,208^$7,829^$8,937^$9,537
Pea Ridge^$77,226^$85,325^$92,667^$105,792^$112,891
