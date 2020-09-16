Saturday, Sept. 5

1:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Anthony J. Demillard, 27, Aurora, Colo., in connection with DWI and driving left of center.

7:14 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jarred Eugene Wilson, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and a warrant from Rogers. He was released to a Rogers Police officer.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:29 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, 28, Los Angeles, Calif., in connection with DWI; refusal to submit; and speeding.

9:32 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Alexandria Nicole Luker, 19, Sulphur Rock, Ark., in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9:58 a.m. A resident of Garfield reported his wallet missing saying the last time he remembered seeing it was at the drive-through pharmacy at Walmart Neighborhood Market.

4:58 p.m. A resident of Daniel Lane reported criminal mischief involving someone cutting wires on a vehicle at the residence.

10:53 a.m. A resident of Rucker Drive reported fraud involving someone using a credit card account to make a purchase without her consent.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

3:24 p.m. A resident of Douglas Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

11:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested April Olguin, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, second; defective tail lamps; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to a chemical test; open container; no interlock; and driving DWI suspended.

Friday, Sept. 11

8:39 a.m. A resident of Robins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

Sunday, Sept. 13

11:25 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Devon Alexander Richmond, 25, Bella Vista, in connection with driving with no insurance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.