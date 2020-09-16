Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Police Dept. by Annette Beard | September 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

1:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Anthony J. Demillard, 27, Aurora, Colo., in connection with DWI and driving left of center.

7:14 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jarred Eugene Wilson, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and a warrant from Rogers. He was released to a Rogers Police officer.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:29 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, 28, Los Angeles, Calif., in connection with DWI; refusal to submit; and speeding.

9:32 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Alexandria Nicole Luker, 19, Sulphur Rock, Ark., in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9:58 a.m. A resident of Garfield reported his wallet missing saying the last time he remembered seeing it was at the drive-through pharmacy at Walmart Neighborhood Market.

4:58 p.m. A resident of Daniel Lane reported criminal mischief involving someone cutting wires on a vehicle at the residence.

10:53 a.m. A resident of Rucker Drive reported fraud involving someone using a credit card account to make a purchase without her consent.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

3:24 p.m. A resident of Douglas Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

11:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested April Olguin, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, second; defective tail lamps; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to a chemical test; open container; no interlock; and driving DWI suspended.

Friday, Sept. 11

8:39 a.m. A resident of Robins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

Sunday, Sept. 13

11:25 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Devon Alexander Richmond, 25, Bella Vista, in connection with driving with no insurance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT