Tuesday, Sept. 8

Pea Ridge vs. Gravette

at Gravette

B (w) 2-0

A (W) 2-0

JV (W) 2-0

-- Meghan Gaston^4 aces and 5 kills

V (W) 3-0

-- Josey Goldberg^12 kills

-- Sydney Spears^5 kills

Thursday, Sept. 10

Pea Ridge vs. Gentry

at home

7 (W) 2-0

A (W) 2-0

JV (W)

-- Maddie Peterson^6 aces

V (W) 3-0

-- Josey Goldberg^13 kills