Senior Josey Goldberg (No. 7)
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Pea Ridge vs. Gravette
at Gravette
B (w) 2-0
A (W) 2-0
JV (W) 2-0
-- Meghan Gaston^4 aces and 5 kills
V (W) 3-0
-- Josey Goldberg^12 kills
-- Sydney Spears^5 kills
Thursday, Sept. 10
Pea Ridge vs. Gentry
at home
7 (W) 2-0
A (W) 2-0
JV (W)
-- Maddie Peterson^6 aces
V (W) 3-0
-- Josey Goldberg^13 kills
Junior Lauren Wright (No. 5)
Senior Olivia McCracken (No. 11)
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) prepares to assist senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3) during the Thursday, Sept. 10, game against Gentry in Blackhawk Gym.
Dallice White
Lady Blackhawk senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3) rises to respond to a ball during the Thursday, Sept. 10, game against Gentry in Blackhawk Gym.
Hissong
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12)
Junior Dallice White
Senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3)
Senior Gracie Easterling (No. 25)
