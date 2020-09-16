Sign in
Lady Blackhawks defeat Lady Pioneers by Annette Beard | September 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Senior Josey Goldberg (No. 7)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Pea Ridge vs. Gravette

at Gravette

B (w) 2-0

A (W) 2-0

JV (W) 2-0

-- Meghan Gaston^4 aces and 5 kills

V (W) 3-0

-- Josey Goldberg^12 kills

-- Sydney Spears^5 kills

Thursday, Sept. 10

Pea Ridge vs. Gentry

at home

7 (W) 2-0

A (W) 2-0

JV (W)

-- Maddie Peterson^6 aces

V (W) 3-0

-- Josey Goldberg^13 kills

photo
Junior Lauren Wright (No. 5)
photo
Senior Olivia McCracken (No. 11)
photo
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) prepares to assist senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3) during the Thursday, Sept. 10, game against Gentry in Blackhawk Gym.
photo
Dallice White
photo
Lady Blackhawk senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3) rises to respond to a ball during the Thursday, Sept. 10, game against Gentry in Blackhawk Gym.
photo
Hissong
photo
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12)
photo
photo
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12)
photo
Junior Dallice White
photo
Senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3)
photo
Senior Gracie Easterling (No. 25)
photo
Senior Josey Goldberg (No. 7)

