Flag pole donated September 16, 2020 at 12:20 p.m.
The flag flew at half-mast on the first day it was installed at the Pea Ridge Police Department as it was Patriot's Day -- Sept. 11.

The flag pole and flag erected at the station for the Pea Ridge Police Department was purchased and donated by the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 88. The pole was placed by members of the city Street Department -- Nathan See, superintendent, and employees Monte Keene, Aaron Clark and Tom Sheets. The pole was placed in a hole in which an electric pole had stood. It was removed by employees of Southwest Electric Power Company.

"We are very pleased to have the flagpole in front of the police department and we are very grateful for everyone's contributions in making this happen," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer, said. "In the coming weeks, a plaque will be placed near the flagpole engraved with all the members of the Pea Ridge FOP who voted to help purchase the flag pole for the Police Department. The plaque is being provided by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge."

