District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Daniel Albarran-Perrera, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; speeding, guilty

Elizabeth A. Booth, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jake Landry Bryant, 47, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Levi Dimitri Burkett, 27, failure to dim lights, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dennis Gene Cameron, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Curtis L. Cook, 56, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Daniel W. Davidson, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Eugene E. Fizer, 44, fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Amy M. Freidenberger, 36, failure to appear, guilty

Amanda Lynette Gann, 37, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah L. Geiss, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tanner Cole Graham-Maim, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ronnie R. Green, 69, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Zachary R. Hall, 25, no seat belt, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Devin James Hamilton, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Amber Fay Hammack, 19, restricted drivers license, bond forfeit

Marco Hernandez-Olvera, 29, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

James Edward Holley, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brandon Lee Johnson, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kaylin K. Kerley, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Steven Joseph Kerstiens, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Cheyenne Gabrielle Lynch, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Dylan Lee McClellan, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Allen Ray Meyer, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Julie A. Neighbors, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Marcella Aim Phillips, 49, failure to appear, guilty; contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Ryne E. Prince, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Tyler R. Raxter, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Erik Wade Ray, 50, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Loyd James Redus, 44, speeding , bond forfeit

Michael Joe Shelley, 54, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Rachel Anne Thurman, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Luis Enri Vazquez-Hernandez, 46, no or expired drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Carolyn J. White, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty