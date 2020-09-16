District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Daniel Albarran-Perrera, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; speeding, guilty
Elizabeth A. Booth, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jake Landry Bryant, 47, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Levi Dimitri Burkett, 27, failure to dim lights, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Dennis Gene Cameron, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Curtis L. Cook, 56, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Daniel W. Davidson, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Eugene E. Fizer, 44, fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Amy M. Freidenberger, 36, failure to appear, guilty
Amanda Lynette Gann, 37, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah L. Geiss, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tanner Cole Graham-Maim, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ronnie R. Green, 69, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Zachary R. Hall, 25, no seat belt, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Devin James Hamilton, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Amber Fay Hammack, 19, restricted drivers license, bond forfeit
Marco Hernandez-Olvera, 29, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
James Edward Holley, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brandon Lee Johnson, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kaylin K. Kerley, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Steven Joseph Kerstiens, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Cheyenne Gabrielle Lynch, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Dylan Lee McClellan, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Allen Ray Meyer, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Julie A. Neighbors, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Marcella Aim Phillips, 49, failure to appear, guilty; contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Ryne E. Prince, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Tyler R. Raxter, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Erik Wade Ray, 50, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Loyd James Redus, 44, speeding , bond forfeit
Michael Joe Shelley, 54, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Rachel Anne Thurman, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Luis Enri Vazquez-Hernandez, 46, no or expired drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Carolyn J. White, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty