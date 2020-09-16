"We're excited to open!"

"We want to make sure everybody knows that everyone can come," Alex Jackson, clinic and community coordinator, said.

The new Community Clinic at the Pea Ridge High School opened this week.

"A big part of my goal is that I'm not only in charge of the clinic side but also with community," Jackson said, "to bring positive awareness to the clinic and the services and opportunities that are going to be provided. The clinic is open to everyone -- students, parents, even to people that are not connected to the school at all can come here and use it as their primary."

The clinic has two examination rooms, a lab and a waiting room. Staf includes Jackson; Erin Kwyzla, nurse practitioner; Fatima Cruz, medical assistant; and Jamie Rico, patient coordinator. School nurse LaRay Thetford also will work in the clinic area.

"Make sure everybody knows everyone can come," Jackson said.

Jackson, a business education teacher, taught in Springdale for seven years, was the coordinator of accelerated programs at the Don Tyson School of Innovation. She will coordinate the programs between the clinic and the school.

Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series about the new Community Clinic at Pea Ridge High School. See the Sept. 23 edition of The TIMES for more.

Alex Jackson

LaRay Thetford

LaRay at entrance to clinic

Alex Jackson

Erin Kwyzla, Nurse Practitioner; Fatima Cruz, Medical Assistant; and Jamie Rico, Patient Coordinator, unpacked supplies recently preparing to open the new Community Clinic in Pea Ridge High School.

"More News" align="left">Community Clinic of Pea Ridge

1923 W. PIckens Road

Call 479-488-3003 or

call or text 855-438-2280

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday