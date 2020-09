Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 10

The Short Stop, 18440 Marshall St., Garfield Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: None

Ventris Trails End Resort , 9484 Simrell Drive, Garfield Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: None

Victoria Mexican Restaurant, 155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge Critical violations: Chicken fajita meat at 89 degrees and shall be kept at 135 degrees or above in hot holding. Spray bottles not labeled with contents. Noncritical violations: None

Whitney Mountain Lodge, 12483 Lodge Drive, Garfield Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: None