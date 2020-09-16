Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | September 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

10:47 a.m. Howell Vince Little III, 53, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to Lowell; and contempt from Rogers

Thursday, Sept. 10

1:06 a.m. April Rachele Olguin, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving while intoxicated - second offense; refuse to submit to intoxication test; defective lights; careless driving; violation ignition interlock device act; open container; driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to omnibus DWI Act

3:43 p.m. Eduardo Luis Ortega-Toyens, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt from Benton County

Friday, Sept. 11

2:28 a.m. Samantha Melissa Countryman, 26, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, public intoxication - drinking in public; possessionof a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear from Bella Vista; failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Gravette

7:31 a.m. Eric Michael Helms, 38, Garfield, by Bentonville police, failure to appear from Benton County; felony parole violation, in-state

10:34 p.m. Layne Charles Patton, 19, Pea Ridge, by Benton County Detention Center, felony second-degree bttery; felony aggravated assault; felony first-degree criminial mischief

Saturday, Sept. 12

12:11 p.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, felony theft by receiving; felony parole violation

7:57 p.m. Bily Wayne King, 62, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault

Monday, Sept. 14

10:48 p.m. Justin Stephen Ferris, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of a protection order

