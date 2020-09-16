Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | September 16, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 22396 Dam Site Rd.

Medical, N. Airport Loop

Medical, N. Old Wire Rd

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Medical, South View Drive

Thursday, Sept. 10

Medical, Coose Hollow Lane

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Friday, Sept. 11

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Saturday, Sept. 12

Medical, W. High Meadows Drive

Medical, S. Ridge Road

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT