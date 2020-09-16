Monday, Sept. 7
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 22396 Dam Site Rd.
Medical, N. Airport Loop
Medical, N. Old Wire Rd
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Medical, South View Drive
Thursday, Sept. 10
Medical, Coose Hollow Lane
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Friday, Sept. 11
Medical, N. Old Wire Road
Saturday, Sept. 12
Medical, W. High Meadows Drive
Medical, S. Ridge Road
