"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall," wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald in "The Great Gatsby."

Autumn is upon us in Pea Ridge, and unlike the change in previous years, this one brings an array of obstacles that we are all going through together. From virtual learning, adequate social distancing, and daily mask-wearing, we are all making changes to our lives to ensure our community's health and safety. But one thing we can count on is the change of color, the crisp crunch of leaves under foot, and pumpkin spiced everything.

In anticipation of the fall months' arrival, we have planned a laundry list of programming for the whole family to enjoy. Most notably, Master Gardner and Naturalist J.P. Portillo of the Benton County Master Gardeners will present a webinar on every lawn owner's enemy: WEEDS. Are they really as bad as we've been made to believe, or do they have secret properties useful in a pinch? Please tune-in to our YouTube page at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, to learn (and possibly change your mind) about weeds.

For a full list of programming, make sure to find us on our social media pages, sign up for our e-Newsletter, or swing by the library for a physical copy of the Newsletter.

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.