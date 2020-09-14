Eleven people have expressed interest in the vacant City Council seat -- Ward 1, Position 2. Two have already filed for election for Ward 1, Position 1, and one is the former Police Department captain. Four of them have expressed interest in either the Council seat or the open seat on the Planning Commission.

Jessie Fryer and Merrill White are on the ballot for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat vacated when Ray Easley announced he would not seek re-election. The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

In Arkansas, there is no law prohibiting a person running to replace himself, according to Lanny Richmond, Legal Counsel in the Municipal Legal Defense Program, who said the candidates on the ballot for Ward 1 are eligible to be appointed as a replacement for the other seat in the ward.

Former captain on the Pea Ridge Police Department, Chris Olson, submitted his letter of interest Sept. 10.

The deadline to express interest for the seat was Sept. 11.

Requesting they be considered for the seat, in addition to Fyer, White and Olson, are Lisa Tolan, Shellie Jo Enscoe, Lonnie Harrell, Julie Sheets, Anthony Byars, Austin Horton, Scott Angel and Ginger Larson.

Four of the persons expressing interest in the Council seat, also expressed interest in the Planning Commission seat. They are Sheets, Byars, Horton and Enscoe.

Jessica Ferguson expressed interest in the Planning Commission seat.

"I am pleased and surprised at the number of applicants we have," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

Both the City Council and Planning Commission seats will be filled by appointment by the City Council Tuesday, Sept. 15.

City Council applications were accepted until Sept. 11. Planning Commission applications were accepted until Sept. 4. Terms are four years.

Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Planning Commissioners are paid $175 per meeting attended. Terms are five years.

City Council meets on the third Tuesday of the month. City Council members are paid $200 per meeting attended.