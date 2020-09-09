Seniors from football, cheer, cross country, golf and band were recognized Friday, Sept. 4, in Blackhawk Stadium. Traditionally seniors are recognized during the last home game of the season, but covid-19 restrictions have canceled many events and officials scheduled the senior recognition early to avoid cancelation of Senior Night.
Seniors and their escorts were:
Football
No. 81 Hunter Anderson, escorted by father & stepmother, Wes and Kayla Anderson, and mother, Tasha Jessen
No. 73 Anthony Bleything, escorted by mother, Marcie Puck, and father, Eric Bleything
No. 78 Brandt Bowen, escorted by parents, Clint & Amber Bowen
No. 6 Cole Brown, escorted by mother and stepfather, Aimee and Adam Yager, and father, Jamie Brown
No. 70 Carson Dale Yates, escorted by mother, Julie Jobe Yates, and grandparents, Jimmy & Jackie Jobe
No. 68 Trey Calico, escorted by parents, George and Shelley Calico
No. 5 Zak Withrow, escorted by mother and stepfather, Susan and Scott Satterlee
No. 51 Michael Ericson, escorted by parents, Terry and Claire Ericson
No. 7 Jake Ingram, escorted by parents, Matt and Melissa Ingram
No. 25 Jorge Vazquez, escorted by mother, Ana Islas and Coach Jake and Melissa Meyers
No. 9 Carlos Martinez, escorted by parents, Carlos and Raquel Martinez
No. 23 Marcus Nobles, escorted by parents, Landon and Shannon Nobles
No. 22 Cole Travis, escorted by father, Joey Travis, and mother, Scarlet Travis
No. 20 Brenden Power , escorted by parents, Ryan and Robyn Power
No. 63 Thaddues Timmons, escorted by father, Jim Bob Timmons, and mother, Angela Ramsey
No. 67 Cooper Tillman, escorted by parents, Tim and Chelle Tillman
No. 66 Samual Tillman, escorted by parents, Tim and Chelle Tillman
No. 42 Colin Stewart, escorted by parents, David and Tonya Stewart
Kailee Boone, manager, escorted by mother, Kim Boone
Karlina Rodriguez Williams, manager, escorted by mother and stepfather, Kandi and Mario Williams
Mikenley Travis, manager, escorted by parents, Dannie and Frances Travis
Baylie Slone, manager, escorted by parents, Greg and Angie Slone
Cheer
Kyla Wheeless, escorted by parents, Patrick and Net Wheeless
Addie Rhine, escorted by parents, John and Katie Rhine
Alison Hiett, escorted by parents, Lee and Chasity Hiett
Nate Graham, escorted by mother and stepfather, Don and Nick Gilbreath, and father and stepmother, Justin & Kelli Graham
Golf
Jake Ingram, escorted by parents, Matt and Melissa Ingram
Mikayla Hammond, escorted by parents, Jake and Erica Hammond
Mac Bowen, escorted by parents, Clint and Amber Bowen
Cross Country
Kyle Telgemeier, escorted by parents, Dean and Nadine Telgemeier
Jorge Vazquez, escorted by mother, Ana Islas, and Coach Jake and Melissa Meyers
Brenden Power, escorted by parents, Ryan and Robyn Power
Emma Stewart, escorted by parents, David and Tonya Stewart
Boston Spears, escorted by parents, Jared and Emily Spears
Josiah Small, escorted by parents, Tim and Valerie Small
Olivia Scates, escorted by parents, Jason and Jenna Scates
Harmony Reynolds, escorted by parents, Chris and Melodie Reynolds
Maddisyn Robinson, escorted by mother and stepfather, Shanna and Bobby Bernosky
Ian Mullikin, escorted by father, Ron Millikin, and mother, Angel Sauer
Kyla Wheeless, escorted by parents, Patrick and Net Wheeless
Layton Powell, escorted by parents, Courtney and Brian Powell
Band
Cameron Baggett, escorted by parents, Jamie and Jennifer Baggett
Dillon Brouse, escorted by parents, John and Shaye Brouse
Tate Christensen, escorted by parents, Dee and Melanie Christensen
James Flanagan, escorted by mother and stepfather, Brenda Flanagan and Norman Keene, and father, Jim Flanagan
Morgan Humphrey, escorted by mother, Susan Humphrey
Evan Larsen, escorted by parents, Nick and Ginger Larsen
Gage Main Band, escorted by parents, Morgan and Cindy Main
Harrison Keith Oxford, escorted by parents, John and Glorie Oxford
Sydney Pejsa, escorted by parents, Michael and Stacey Pejsa
Ariel Purkapile, Guard, escorted by father and stepmother, Eric and Michelle Purkapile
Christopher Roggendorf, escorted by mother, Laurie Roggendorf
Joshua Starner. escorted by father, Rob Starner
Joseph Sanders, escorted by father, Jeffrey Sanders and stepmother, Karen Ricks
Calico Taylor, escorted by parents, Keln and Nicolette Taylor
Aubrey Wilson, escorted by parents, Earl and Kristen Wilson
Katelyn Taylor, escorted by parents, Robert and Tammy Taylor
Jeremiah Wachtel, escorted by mother and grandmother, Stephanie and Brenda Kotouc, and father Jeremy Wachtel
Layton Powell, escorted by parents, Courtney and Brian Powell