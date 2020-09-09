Band senior Jeremiah Wachtel, escorted by mother and grandmother, Stephanie and Brenda Kotouc, and father Jeremy Wachtel

Seniors from football, cheer, cross country, golf and band were recognized Friday, Sept. 4, in Blackhawk Stadium. Traditionally seniors are recognized during the last home game of the season, but covid-19 restrictions have canceled many events and officials scheduled the senior recognition early to avoid cancelation of Senior Night.

Seniors and their escorts were:

Football

No. 81 Hunter Anderson, escorted by father & stepmother, Wes and Kayla Anderson, and mother, Tasha Jessen

No. 73 Anthony Bleything, escorted by mother, Marcie Puck, and father, Eric Bleything

No. 78 Brandt Bowen, escorted by parents, Clint & Amber Bowen

No. 6 Cole Brown, escorted by mother and stepfather, Aimee and Adam Yager, and father, Jamie Brown

No. 70 Carson Dale Yates, escorted by mother, Julie Jobe Yates, and grandparents, Jimmy & Jackie Jobe

No. 68 Trey Calico, escorted by parents, George and Shelley Calico

No. 5 Zak Withrow, escorted by mother and stepfather, Susan and Scott Satterlee

No. 51 Michael Ericson, escorted by parents, Terry and Claire Ericson

No. 7 Jake Ingram, escorted by parents, Matt and Melissa Ingram

No. 25 Jorge Vazquez, escorted by mother, Ana Islas and Coach Jake and Melissa Meyers

No. 9 Carlos Martinez, escorted by parents, Carlos and Raquel Martinez

No. 23 Marcus Nobles, escorted by parents, Landon and Shannon Nobles

No. 22 Cole Travis, escorted by father, Joey Travis, and mother, Scarlet Travis

No. 20 Brenden Power , escorted by parents, Ryan and Robyn Power

No. 63 Thaddues Timmons, escorted by father, Jim Bob Timmons, and mother, Angela Ramsey

No. 67 Cooper Tillman, escorted by parents, Tim and Chelle Tillman

No. 66 Samual Tillman, escorted by parents, Tim and Chelle Tillman

No. 42 Colin Stewart, escorted by parents, David and Tonya Stewart

Kailee Boone, manager, escorted by mother, Kim Boone

Karlina Rodriguez Williams, manager, escorted by mother and stepfather, Kandi and Mario Williams

Mikenley Travis, manager, escorted by parents, Dannie and Frances Travis

Baylie Slone, manager, escorted by parents, Greg and Angie Slone

Cheer

Kyla Wheeless, escorted by parents, Patrick and Net Wheeless

Addie Rhine, escorted by parents, John and Katie Rhine

Alison Hiett, escorted by parents, Lee and Chasity Hiett

Nate Graham, escorted by mother and stepfather, Don and Nick Gilbreath, and father and stepmother, Justin & Kelli Graham

Golf

Jake Ingram, escorted by parents, Matt and Melissa Ingram

Mikayla Hammond, escorted by parents, Jake and Erica Hammond

Mac Bowen, escorted by parents, Clint and Amber Bowen

Cross Country

Kyle Telgemeier, escorted by parents, Dean and Nadine Telgemeier

Jorge Vazquez, escorted by mother, Ana Islas, and Coach Jake and Melissa Meyers

Brenden Power, escorted by parents, Ryan and Robyn Power

Emma Stewart, escorted by parents, David and Tonya Stewart

Boston Spears, escorted by parents, Jared and Emily Spears

Josiah Small, escorted by parents, Tim and Valerie Small

Olivia Scates, escorted by parents, Jason and Jenna Scates

Harmony Reynolds, escorted by parents, Chris and Melodie Reynolds

Maddisyn Robinson, escorted by mother and stepfather, Shanna and Bobby Bernosky

Ian Mullikin, escorted by father, Ron Millikin, and mother, Angel Sauer

Kyla Wheeless, escorted by parents, Patrick and Net Wheeless

Layton Powell, escorted by parents, Courtney and Brian Powell

Band

Cameron Baggett, escorted by parents, Jamie and Jennifer Baggett

Dillon Brouse, escorted by parents, John and Shaye Brouse

Tate Christensen, escorted by parents, Dee and Melanie Christensen

James Flanagan, escorted by mother and stepfather, Brenda Flanagan and Norman Keene, and father, Jim Flanagan

Morgan Humphrey, escorted by mother, Susan Humphrey

Evan Larsen, escorted by parents, Nick and Ginger Larsen

Gage Main Band, escorted by parents, Morgan and Cindy Main

Harrison Keith Oxford, escorted by parents, John and Glorie Oxford

Sydney Pejsa, escorted by parents, Michael and Stacey Pejsa

Ariel Purkapile, Guard, escorted by father and stepmother, Eric and Michelle Purkapile

Christopher Roggendorf, escorted by mother, Laurie Roggendorf

Joshua Starner. escorted by father, Rob Starner

Joseph Sanders, escorted by father, Jeffrey Sanders and stepmother, Karen Ricks

Calico Taylor, escorted by parents, Keln and Nicolette Taylor

Aubrey Wilson, escorted by parents, Earl and Kristen Wilson

Katelyn Taylor, escorted by parents, Robert and Tammy Taylor

Jeremiah Wachtel, escorted by mother and grandmother, Stephanie and Brenda Kotouc, and father Jeremy Wachtel

Layton Powell, escorted by parents, Courtney and Brian Powell

