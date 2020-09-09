Morgan Elizabeth Humphrey from Pea Ridge High School was one of a total of 295 rising high school seniors who completed the 2020 Arkansas Governor's School conducted by Arkansas Tech University from July 5-Aug. 1.
Because of the covid-19 pandemic, officials turned the four-week, residential program to a virtual environment. The daily academic schedule was essentially the same as it would have been in a face-to-face environment.
