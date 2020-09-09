Quick fruit cobbler

Recipe from Mary Lou Beisner

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 stick butter

2 c. fruit, drained

1/2 c. sugar (if needed)

2 Tbsp. flour

Dot bottom of 9-inch dish with butter. Combine first four ingredients and mix well. Pour into pan.

Spoon fruit in. Add sugar, if necessary. Sprinkle on flour and 4 tablespoons butter.

Batter will rise through fruit as it bakes.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 325 degrees if in glass dish and at 350 if in metal dish.

Variations: Can add almond, vanilla or lemon extract, or cinnamon. Options: Peaches, pineapple, berries, apples -- canned, fresh or frozen.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]