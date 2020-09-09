Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Recipes by Annette Beard | Today at 9:09 a.m.

Quick fruit cobbler

Recipe from Mary Lou Beisner

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 stick butter

2 c. fruit, drained

1/2 c. sugar (if needed)

2 Tbsp. flour

Dot bottom of 9-inch dish with butter. Combine first four ingredients and mix well. Pour into pan.

Spoon fruit in. Add sugar, if necessary. Sprinkle on flour and 4 tablespoons butter.

Batter will rise through fruit as it bakes.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 325 degrees if in glass dish and at 350 if in metal dish.

Variations: Can add almond, vanilla or lemon extract, or cinnamon. Options: Peaches, pineapple, berries, apples -- canned, fresh or frozen.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT