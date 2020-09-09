Pea Ridge Police Officer Wyatt Varner has been involved in law enforcement for two years, all at Pea Ridge.
He said: "I like that the community of Pea Ridge is always stands behind us."
"With everything going on today, a citizen of Pea Ridge put a note on my patrol car which meant a lot," he said
A native of Washburn, Mo., Varner attended college at Missouri Southern.
"I have always wanted to be a cop ever since I will little. I am glad to be serving a community like Pea Ridge."
His last word?
"Stay classy Pea Ridge."
