Pea Ridge Police Officer Wyatt Varner has been involved in law enforcement for two years, all at Pea Ridge.

He said: "I like that the community of Pea Ridge is always stands behind us."

"With everything going on today, a citizen of Pea Ridge put a note on my patrol car which meant a lot," he said

A native of Washburn, Mo., Varner attended college at Missouri Southern.

"I have always wanted to be a cop ever since I will little. I am glad to be serving a community like Pea Ridge."

His last word?

"Stay classy Pea Ridge."