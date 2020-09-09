GARFIELD -- A woman was killed when she stepped in front of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 62 Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, according to Arkansas State Police.

Sarah Holcomb, 38, Garfield, reportedly stepped out in front of a eastbound 2002 Jeep about 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified by police, was "unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck her in the eastbound lane of traffic," according to the report.

Road conditions were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.