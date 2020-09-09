Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus by Kathy Lauver | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh banana, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, seasoned corn, baby carrots w/ ranch, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or hot chicken chunks

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or sub sandwich

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken tenders

Thursday, Sept. 17

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, blueberries, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs

Friday, Sept. 18

Breakfast: Mini cinnis's, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fruit variety, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

