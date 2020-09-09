Monday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh banana, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, seasoned corn, baby carrots w/ ranch, frozen juice cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or hot chicken chunks
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or sub sandwich
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken tenders
Thursday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, blueberries, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs
Friday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Mini cinnis's, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fruit variety, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75